Coronavirus: Police decline mayor's request for 24/7 checkpoint at Remutaka Hill to prevent lockdown flouters

Police check vehicles at Te Marua, Upper Hutt, for breaches of the lockdown restrictions, which includes a ban on all non-essential travel.

South Wairarapa's mayor wants a police checkpoint permanently set up at the bottom of Remutaka Hill Rd to stop people flouting the lockdown.

Alex Beijen said on Thursday that police caught an average of seven unauthorised drivers per hour in the time it had a checkpoint set up at Te Marua, in Upper Hutt.

He said the number of people attempting to use the Remutaka Hill Rd for non-essential trips was unacceptable and he'd asked police to make the Te Marua checkpoint a 24-hour, permanently-staffed fixture until Wellington came out of level four restrictions, or until zero incidences of breaches were found for two consecutive days.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Police have a number of checkpoints in place due to Covid-19 lockdown and Easter weekend approaching.

Beijen's request comes after police said drivers were making their way across the ranges to purchase groceries at Featherston, due to those motorists experiencing difficulty getting into supermarkets in Wellington.

The problem appeared to be worsening, including reports from the South Wairarapa community about Wellington homeowners travelling over to stay at their second homes in the Wairarapa due to increased boredom, he said.

"We're not calling for a total stop of every car, only stopping of vehicles that don't look like they're essential services or trucks/vans."

PIERS FULLER/STUFF People in Wellington have been caught travelling over Remutaka Hill Rd to get groceries in Featherston.

"There's a feeling of frustration that's been building up. We're doing our best to maintain the lockdown in principle but people in Wellington are deliberately breaching the rules."

Beijen, who said he was supported by all of his council, said the request was received positively by police, and the council was "very confident" the request would be addressed.

PIERS FULLER/STUFF South Wairarapa mayor Alex Beijen said people in Wellington were putting people in Featherston, Martinborough and Greytown at risk.

Inspector Scott Miller, area commander for the Wairarapa, said just 14 out of 233 vehicles stopped at Te Marua were found to be on non-essential business, either travelling to holiday homes or for recreational purposes.

He said local authorities in Wairarapa had identified a strong community desire for checkpoints but they would remain "ad hoc" rather permanent.

Operations would focus on the entry and exit points in the northern and southern parts of the region, rural roads linking towns, and roads likely to be used to access holiday homes and recreations areas.

"For operational purposes the exact details of time, date and place will not be advertised to the public."

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Police stop and check all vehicles travelling north out of Wellington on SH1 near Plimmerton on Thursday.

The majority of people still on the roads were adhering to the conditions of the Alert Level 4 lockdown restrictions, though a small group were deliberately ignoring the situation, Miller said.

"It is our intention to continue the current police practice of engaging and communicating with all persons, educate if required to correct behaviours or activities ... and enforce in the form of warnings or prosecutorial measures only if absolutely necessary."

Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy said if everybody adhered to the rules, "we won't need to have any of these actions".

"I've been informed [of the checkpoint plans] and the reality is actually everyone knows the rules ... we have tools available to make sure we adhere to them."

Meanwhile, police also set up a checkpoint at Plimmerton in Porirua on Thursday to prevent motorists flouting the rules.

PIERS FULLER/STUFF South Wairarapa's mayor says the community is furious people are possibly bringing the virus over the ranges with them.

However, Porirua mayor Anita Baker said there was no need to make that checkpoint permanent, as "our people are behaving".

"People going north here have been okay ... It's different on State Highway 1. I know they're getting caught [on the hill] and I understand Alex's motive."