Inside Jacinda Ardern’s coronavirus bubble: What’s on the PM’s mind during Covid-19 crisis

When friends overseas painted a bleak picture of the advancing pall of coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern listened.

"[They were] saying, 'Go, just shut down, because here I am in lockdown with thousands of people dying. Just shut down'," she tells Stuff's Coronavirus NZ podcast.

It helped make the decision to "go hard and go early", to close New Zealand's borders and enforce a lockdown.

Prime Minister's Office In a feature interview for the Stuff podcast Coronavirus NZ, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discusses the influences on her decision-making during the pandemic.

The extended interview with Ardern features in a special episode of the podcast, offering frank insights into how she decided what to do to protect the country - and how she's surviving in her personal bubble.

By night, she plays with her daughter, Neve, and puts up with "terrible British [TV] comedies" favoured by her parents, who, together with partner, Clarke, are living with her in lockdown in Premier House.

By day (and into the night, too), Ardern is receiving counsel from scientists, senior officials and Cabinet colleagues.

But she's also revealed how personal connections with people overseas have played a part in helping make up her mind about how to act against Covid-19.

One friend in Britain, a Kiwi, has been "really unwell" with the virus, and another has had to take over as caregiver for the floor of their apartment because they're the only ones who aren't sick.

"So it really does give you that sense of its very close proximity to everyone over there."

Still, finding out this week British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in intensive care battling the virus was "a shock", she says.

By contrast, New Zealand had been lucky, with small numbers of people in intensive care and only one death.

"I still think the fact that here in New Zealand that I could know the details of the people who are in intensive care, and know their profile, and know how they got Covid, I know their age. The fact that I'm still in a position where we can keep track of that shows that we are lucky ... and I hope it stays that way."

While she hadn't had much time to reflect on the enormity of the ongoing crisis, some big moments stood out, including shutting down the border.

"That felt huge," she says. "I just remember thinking, 'A week ago we wouldn't have thought we would be here, but here we are'. And it was just such a simple, obvious decision. I thought, 'This is what's got to be done'. And we just didn't hesitate because those were our opportunities to do it differently."

