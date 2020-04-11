Coronavirus restrictions put a Lower Hutt boy's 'one true wish' on hold

A woman in her 90s is New Zealand's second victim of Covid-19, Dr Caroline McElnay, Director of Public Health, announced on Friday.

Gus Little has more reason than most to be upset about the restrictions caused by coronavirus.

On May 23, he was due to fly to Sydney to experience a lifetime wish come true.

The Lower hutt 12-year-old, who goes by "Gussy", has a tumour on his brainstem, called a ganglioglioma​. The condition is rare - Gussy is one of just two children in New Zealand with it. Doctors have told the family it's inoperable.

KEVIN STENT Gussy Little. who has a brain tumour, had his Make-A-Wish trip of a lifetime deferred due to coronavirus.

Right through a course of chemotherapy - in fact, for the past year - Gussy has been working with Make-A-Wish New Zealand to plan his "one true wish".

A massive fan of animals of all kinds, Gus would love to wander around Taronga Zoo, go whale watching, and see a shark up close.

KEVIN STENT Gussy Little was due to fly to Sydney in May. From left: Jono, Gussy, Dave and Wendy Little.

But mainly, he wanted to see family members based in Sydney.

He still doesn't know exactly which elements of his wish-list were about to come true. The Australia trip was to be the final reveal.

His mum, Wendy, said breaking the news that Covid-19 had scuppered their travel plans was hard but her "cheeky little monster" youngest child took it with great maturity.

"[The trip] was all go, but he knows there are bigger things happening right now.

"He's such a caring kid, he worries about other people first and he was like, that's fine I understand. I was thinking this might happen."

The family, which includes Gussy's big brothers Caleb, 20 and Jonathan 17, has agreed they would pick up the plans again as soon as it's safe to travel.

Karrin Brooks At the beginning of their "wish journey" children are given a Make-A-Wish promise coin to keep.

"This was the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow."

Make-A-Wish chief executive Pam Elgar said 40 Kiwi children have had their wishes put on hold during Covid-19 restrictions, due to the travel involved in each case.

Many of them were planning trips within New Zealand or across the Tasman, and visiting family was high on many of their lists.

"Lots want to come to Auckland to see everything other than the inside of Starship Hospital, because that's all they've seen. They want to go to Rainbows End and Kelly Tarltons and go to the beach."

Elgar said the charity has 160 wishes under development for children between five and 18 years old, who all have critical illnesses. It is able keep working on a number of wishes which don't include travel.

"If it's an iPad or something that we can purchase right now, we can go ahead.

"Animal wishes are quite a big thing - there is a child who wants a horse, but we don't agree to pets unless we know that the family has agreed to it, and can afford it."

She said in Gussy's case it was not a matter of if, but when, his wish comes true.

"His is an on-hold. As soon as we are able to do it, we will do it. It may well be a year away, but once it's okay to do, we will be delivering this one."