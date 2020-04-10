Coronavirus arrived in New York from Europe, at least a month before city's first confirmed case

New York City's mayor is calling for a national mobilisation of medical personnel to fight the pandemic.

Coronavirus was likely circulating in New York at least a month before the city's first confirmed case and was brought to the city by travellers from Europe. Rather than China, where the virus originated, researchers say.

A study led by Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS) researchers, found the virus was likely circulating as early as late January in the New York City area, while the first case of the virus was only identified in the city at the end of February.

New York has become one of the major centres of Covid-19, the disease caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus, with the death toll topping 5000 by Saturday morning.

Mary Altaffer/AP More than 5000 people have died in New York as a result of coronavirus infection. Now research is showing the virus was brought to the city by people arriving from Europe.

To find out when the coronavirus reached New York, and where it came from, researchers sequenced 90 Sars-CoV-2 genomes from 84 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases within the Mount Sinai Health System.

The team then analysed those sequences together with all 2363 publicly available Sars-CoV-2 genomes from around the world to determine the most likely origin of the strains infecting the patients involved.

The analysis indicated "multiple independent but isolated introductions mainly from Europe and other parts of the United States".

"These results show that Sars-CoV-2 came to the New York City area predominately via Europe through untracked transmissions." ISMMS Professor of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Viviana Simon said.

"Only one of the cases studied was infected with a virus that was a clear candidate for introduction from Asia, and that virus is most closely related to viral isolates from Seattle, Washington.

"The study also suggests that the virus was likely circulating as early as late-January 2020 in the New York City area. This underscores the urgent need for early and continued broad testing to identify untracked transmission clusters in the community."

The study looked at cases identified up to March 18, and found strong evidence of community transmission of the coronavirus in New York City before that date.

The study has been published online at medRxiv.

Early data from similar work carried out by NYU Grossman School of Medicine researchers, using samples from patients at three other New York hospitals, indicate the coronavirus has been circulating in the New York City community for "a couple of months". The genetic code in most of the samples indicate they originated in Europe, the university said in a statement.

"The value of determining viral local sequences is that the more that become available, the better we can monitor the spread and severity of the disease, and the more it can clarify which drugs, vaccines, or social interventions are effective here," sequencing team leader Adriana Heguy said.

The international effort to analyse the sequences tracked how the genetic code of the virus changed as it moved through a population, and with what consequences.