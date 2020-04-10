Coronavirus: More international praise for New Zealand's response to Covid-19

CNN has added to the growing chorus of praise for New Zealand's response to coronavirus.

After The Washington Post ran an article with the headline: "New Zealand isn't just flattening the curve. It's squashing it", CNN posted a video with the title: "This country has only 1 Covid-19 death. See how they did it".

The US news outlet said the "small Pacific island" has seemingly defied the odds, reporting a decline in new coronavirus cases for the fourth day in a row.

CNN Screenshot An article about New Zealand on the CNN International homepage on Friday.

The news item outlined New Zealand's response and posed the question: "Is it too late for other countries to follow in this example?"

CNN senior international correspondent Ivan Watson said just two weeks ago, New Zealand had been on the same trajectory as countries like Spain or Italy, which have been badly affected by the crisis.

He explained the steps taken by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern from when the country's first case was identified on February 28, to an unprecedented nationwide lockdown four weeks later.

"New Zealand is setting a very ambitious goal, trying to eliminate the disease completely from its shores," Watson said in his report.

Watson acknowledged while New Zealand had "certainly had some success" over the last four days, there were still two weeks of lockdown ahead, with a compulsory quarantine for all new arrivals.

"The country is not letting up, it's just getting more strict with this ultimate ambitious goal of trying to wipe the disease out completely."

The CNN video has been viewed almost half a million times on YouTube since it was posted on Thursday. On Friday morning, the video and accompanying article was the main item on the CNN International homepage.