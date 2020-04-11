Coronavirus: Global death toll surpasses 100,000 as UK reports record daily deaths

The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has hit 100,000, according to the running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

However, the true number of lives lost is believed to be much higher because of limited testing, different rules for counting the dead and cover-ups by some governments. The number confirmed to be infected was more than 1.6 million.

The grim death toll milestone comes as the UK reports its largest daily death toll from the virus yet, with 980 new deaths of people with the coronavirus, an increase from 881 deaths reported in the previous 24 hours and the highest daily total to date.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that as of Friday (local time), 8958 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus in the UK.

Britain's death toll has passed the daily peaks recorded in Italy and Spain, the two European countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths.

Italy recorded a high of 969 deaths on March 27 and Spain 950 deaths on April 2.

The figures may not be exactly comparable, however. The UK deaths reported each day occurred over several days or even weeks, and the total only includes deaths in hospitals.

Holiday under lockdown

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continued to climb as Christians around the globe marked a Good Friday unlike any other - in front of computer screens instead of in church pews.

Public health officials are warning people against violating the social distancing rules over Easter and allowing the virus to flare up again. Authorities are using roadblocks and other means to discourage travel.

In Italy, officials used helicopters, drones and stepped-up police checks to make sure people don't slip out of their homes over the holiday. On Thursday alone, police stopped some 300,000 people around Italy to ensure they had permission to travel. About 10,000 were issued summonses.

Some churches held virtual services online, while others arranged prayers at drive-in theatres. Fire-scarred Notre Dame Cathedral came back to life briefly in locked-down Paris, days before the first anniversary of the April 15 inferno that ravaged it. Services were broadcast from the nearly empty, closed-to-the- public cathedral.

Hope for the future

Despite dire death tolls in some countries, others are tiptoeing toward reopening segments of their battered economies.

After a two-week freeze on all nonessential economic activity, Spain decided to allow factories and construction sites to resume work on Monday, while schools, most shops and offices will remain closed. Spanish authorities said they trust that the move won't cause a significant surge in infections.

"We wouldn't be adopting them otherwise," said Maria Jose Sierra of Spain's health emergency center.

Yet some experts warned that relaxing the two-week "hibernation" of economic activity comes too early.

Even in New York, US, now the epicenter of the pandemic, there were signs of hope.

Though the state reported its deadliest day on Thursday, with 799 fatalities recorded, hospitalisations slowed, the volume of 911 calls fell and ventilators remained available.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel," said Dr Jolion McGreevy, medical director of Mount Sinai Hospital's emergency department. "It's getting better, but it's not like it's going to just drop off overnight. I think it's going to continue to slowly decline over the next weeks and months."

More than 7000 people have died in New York, accounting for about 40 per cent of the US death toll.

"That is so shocking and painful and breathtaking, I don't even have the words for it," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.

The worst recession since the Depression

With the pandemic slamming economies, the head of the International Monetary Fund warned that the global economy is headed for the worst recession since the Depression.

In Europe, the 19 countries that use the euro currency overcame weeks of bitter divisions to agree on spending US$550 billion to cushion the recession caused by the virus. Mario Centeno, who heads the eurozone finance ministers' group, called the package "totally unprecedented. ... Tonight Europe has shown it can deliver when the will is there."

As weeks of lockdowns were extended in nation after nation, governments were pressed to ease restrictions on key businesses and industries.

In Italy, the industrial lobbies in regions representing 45 per cent of the country's economic output urged the government to ease its two-week lockdown on all nonessential manufacturing, saying the country "risks definitively shutting down its own motor, and every day that passes the risk grows not to be able to restart it."

Malaysia's prime minister announced a two-week extension to the country's lockdown but said selected economic sectors can reopen in phases while following strict hygiene rules.

In the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, people desperate for food stampeded, pushing through a gate at a district office in the Kibera slum. Police fired tear gas, injuring several people.

In Japan, the world's third-largest economy, many have criticised Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as being too slow to act against the pandemic. In a rare rebuke, the Japanese prefecture of Aichi, home to the Toyota car company, declared its own state of emergency Friday, saying it cannot wait for the government.

"The situation is critical," said Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura. "We decided to do everything we can to protect Aichi residents' lives and health."

Japan has the world's oldest population, and COVID-19 can be especially serious for the elderly.

In some of the worst-hit countries, Italy and Spain, new infections, hospitalisations and deaths have been levelling off. But the daily tolls remain shocking.

The 605 new deaths announced Friday (local time) in Spain were the lowest in more than two weeks. The coronavirus has claimed more than 15,800 lives there, though the rates of contagion and deaths are dropping.