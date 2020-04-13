Coronavirus: NZ couple evacuated from ship where dozens were infected with Covid-19

Bryan and Heather were in isolation aboard the ship for 18 days before returning to New Zealand on Sunday.

An Auckland couple are now in quarantine after being evacuated from a ship where over 100 people were infected with coronavirus.

Bryan and Heather, who have asked for their last name not be used, were part of a group of 16 New Zealanders stranded on the Greg Mortimer cruise ship in Uruguay.

"We spent about 18 days confined to our cabin," Bryan said.

"We're just glad to be home, even if it's in quarantine for the next wee while."

More than half of the 217 passengers on board the Greg Mortimer tested positive for Covid-19.

The couple were on a "bucket list" trip, that had been paid for two years prior, and left south America on March 15.

"We had several days in and around the Antarctic Peninsula, we got onto the continent many times.

"It's an absolutely stunning place, and a place - dare I say it - that I'd love to go back to. But that will be a discussion for later."

Bryan said it was about March 23 when the ship changed route as countries started imposing border restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus.

And then a passenger fell ill with a temperature, eventually testing positive for Covid-19.

He said there were about 120 fare-paying passengers, with the remaining being the ship crew and the expedition team.

"Everyone was tested, and the bulk of the people that returned a positive test had no symptoms at all.

"So that was pretty freaky for us.

"Because if half tested positive and half had symptoms, it would add up but when you're dealing with something like that, with people who don't have symptoms, it makes it harder to manage.

"About six passengers were taken to hospital, but not all had Covid-19."

MATILDE CAMPODONICO/AP More than half the passengers on the Greg Mortimer cruise ship were infected with coronavirus (file photo).

Bryan and Heather were confined to their cabin for 18 days, but said they fared better than others as they had a balcony.

The ship's captain and crew sent out daily newsletters, keeping them informed and they bided the time by chatting to family and friends on the phone and via email.

They said they felt well looked after and although desperate to get home, they weren't frightened.

The cruise company, Aurora Expeditions, worked with authorities in Uruguay to get people off the ship.

Australians and New Zealanders were repatriated on a chartered medical flight to Melbourne.

It left Uruguay on Saturday, and after 16 hours in the sky, it arrived in Australia early Sunday morning.

Bryan and Heather then joined 11 other Kiwis on a chartered flight home, landing at Auckland Airport about 3pm.

When they left for the airport on Friday night, they received a send off by Uruguayan officials, including emergency services, who waved, applauded and flashed their lights.

"The send off we got from Uruguay was incredible, people on the side of the road waving us goodbye, wishing us good luck and that was at midnight.

"We even saw a couple of Kiwi flags flying which was very heart-warming."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said because a large proportion of passengers on the Greg Mortimer had tested positive for Covid-19, all passengers were being treated as though they had the virus as a precautionary measure.

They join more than 1000 travellers who are currently in managed isolation or quarantine.

Aurora Expeditions said the plane was divided into risk zones, with passengers seated according to their test results and the level of care required.

The cost of the flight was being covered by Aurora Expeditions' insurance, so there was no cost to passengers.

Bryan and Heather understand the importance of being in quarantine and are happy to oblige until given the all clear.

In late March there were 372 New Zealanders still on board 30 cruise ships throughout the world, but early this week that number fell to 58, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said.

Among those repatriated were 15 New Zealanders who were on the MS Zaandam cruise ship who were able to travel home safely after it was allowed to dock in Florida.

The ship's authorities had reported an outbreak of more than 100 people suffering a flu-like illness, and at least four deaths on board.

Since mid-March it was refused entry to a series of Latin American ports along its route, and initially the US.