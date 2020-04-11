Coronavirus: Vaccine could be available by September, Oxford professor says

A coronavirus vaccine could be available for the general public by September, an Oxford professor has claimed.

Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at Oxford University in the UK, is leading a team of researchers in the development of a vaccine that would protect the world against coronavirus.

In an interview with The Times, the professor said that she and her team have already created a potential vaccine that is due to begin human trials within two weeks.

She told the paper she is "80 per cent" confident of its success, "based on other things that we have done with this type of vaccine".

Most industry experts say that a vaccine could take as long as 18 months to be developed and distributed globally.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Global death toll surpasses 100,000 as UK reports record daily deaths

* Coronavirus: Europe sees more signs of hope as Italy's Covid-19 curve falls

* Coronavirus: US intelligence report says China concealed extent of Covid-19 outbreak

* Coronavirus: How Germany's early response saved lives

The development comes as the global death toll from Covid-19 surpasses 100,000.

AP Scientists around the globe are working around the clock to try and find a vaccine.

Worldwide, confirmed infections rose to 1.7 million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States, with some 18,500 deaths, is on track to pass Italy as the country with the highest fatality toll.

In Europe, Spain recorded 605 more deaths, its lowest figure in more than two weeks, bringing its overall toll to more than 15,800.

John Minchillo/AP New York has been hit the hardest by the coronavirus in the US.

Italy reported 570 additional deaths for a total of more than 18,800.

Spain said factories and construction sites could resume work Monday, while schools, most shops and offices will remain closed. In Italy, there were pleas to restart manufacturing.

Elsewhere, the threat increased. Britain reported a one-day high of 980 new deaths for close to 9000 in total.

In China, where the pandemic began in December, the government reported three deaths and 46 additional cases in the 24 hours through midnight Friday (local time).

The number of new daily cases has declined dramatically, allowing the ruling Communist Party to reopen factories and stores.

China has reported 3339 deaths and 81,953 confirmed infections, though critics say the real totals might be higher.

AAP and AP