Coronavirus: Stranded surfers riding out Covid-19 restrictions at alpine village

Mount Manganui surfers Holly Dodson, Tobias Read, Nicholas McKenzie, Karin Falk, Moa Raud, Elin Froerberg and Emma Francis are spending the coronavirus lockdown in Castle Hill after getting caught out while in Christchurch for the Single Fin Mingle.

A group of stranded surfers from Mount Manganui are missing the ocean as they ride out the coronavirus lockdown in the mountains at Castle Hill in Canterbury.

They were part of a large contingent that travelled down for the Single Fin Mingle – an annual surfing contest held at Sumner Beach in Christchurch. It was due to run from March 19 to 22, but was postponed due to Covid-19.

While most of the crew rushed north to beat the restrictions, Tobias Read and his partner, Holly Dodson, decide to wait it out in Read's parents' house in the alpine village, about 100km west of the city.

Supplied The group have got matching tattoos that they did themselves with a needle while in lockdown.

They were joined by a group of Swedish-Kiwi surfer friends whose car broke down before they could make the trip back to the Mount, and a close friend, who was going to be spending lockdown in a cold caravan.

The group of seven – and a chihuahua named Bella – have been spending their days walking close to the village, playing cards, competing in pong pong tournaments and giving each other matching pine tree tattoos, done using a needle and ink.

Dodson said the group felt very blessed to be there, but were missing the ocean and had been watching a lot of surfing movies to get their fix. They dug a surfboard into the ground so they could pretend to catch a wave when the mood took them.

But there were some logistical challenges for a group that large in the remote village. Dodson said they were averaging a shop once a week, and had been buying over $1000 worth of food. The drive to Rolleston is about an hour each way.

Dodson said the group was "pretty chilled" about their situation.

Supplied The group has been making the most of their idyllic mountain setting, taking advantage of the short walks close to the village.

She said the community up in Castle Hill has been epic, with the neighbours offering them champagne before the lockdown started and Civil Defence emergency response team leader Ray Goldring checking in on the village.

Goldring did a census of the village at the start of lockdown, finding 91 people (including 19 children) were staying there in 38 houses. There are about 140 houses.

Earlier, he said several families had come to Castle Hill before the restrictions, with some deciding to take advantage of the school holidays being brought forward.

There were normally 16 to 18 people living in there permanently, Goldring said.

The village, which started in the 1980s as a tiny cluster of houses for those wanting to get closer to the skifields, is undergoing a significant expansion at the moment which will see the number of houses nearly double and a shop and cafe built.

Development work has been put on hold while the coronavirus restrictions are in place.