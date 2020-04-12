Coronavirus: Dementia in lockdown keeps couple apart the longest time in 30 years

Lyn hasn't seen her husband since the day before lockdown came into effect.

In 30 years of marriage, this is the longest Lyn and Mike Vida have been apart.

The last time Lyn Vida saw her husband was the day before alert level 4 came into effect. She delivered him a cell phone at Burwood Hospital and tried to explain what was happening – that a virus was sweeping the world, a state of emergency had been declared in New Zealand and she would not be able to visit.

Mike Vida, 74, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2018.

"For Mike, it's been like, 'where are you? When are you coming?' So I'm explaining this stuff all the time," Lyn Vida said.

"How do you tell that person to understand? And I say to him, 'I love you. It's not because I don't love you that I can't be there. I'm not allowed to be there'."

Mike Vida spoke to Stuff about his diagnosis last March, when his long-term memory in particular was still sharp.

"It is what it is, so you've got to learn to live with it," he said at the time. "I just have a problem with trying to hide it."

Alzheimer's is a form of dementia that causes a gradual decline in the ability to remember, understand, communicate and reason. Since last March, Mike Vida's condition has worsened.

On March 12, he had to be taken to Christchurch Hospital with an infection. He was transferred to Burwood shortly before lockdown.

Following the earthquakes, both Vidas volunteered with Civil Defence and Mike Vida went on to take a full-time role. He knew what a state of emergency was, Lyn Vida said, and she tried to explain the lockdown to him in those terms before it came into effect.

"I said, 'you need to stay where you are. I'm not allowed to go out, you're not allowed to go out, nobody's allowed to go out ... and it's not just here it's everywhere'."

Even with that message, Lyn Vida said her husband still told hospital staff sometimes he wanted to go home to their house in Edgeware. But she and the doctors at Burwood realised he had deteriorated to the point where he needed to be moved to a rest home with dementia-level care.

It was the doctors who told him, Lyn Vida said. Not being there was tremendously hard. In the past decade she has had her own health problems, treatment for breast cancer and a benign tumour in her skull, and Mike had always been there to care for her.

"Mike and I, we've been through a a lot together and whenever big decisions are made, the two of us sit down and talk. We always have done.

"I've had my days. I could tell you there are days that my eyes just leak all day. So being here on my own I guess has been almost a good thing because I can just cry whenever I want to, like I'm about to do now."

She has been on leave from her job at the Canterbury District Health Board and has spent the time looking for rest homes.

When he is eventually relocated, Mike Vida will have to spend two weeks in isolation, so again Lyn won't be able to see him.

The Vidas first met decades ago at a motorsport rally in their native South Africa. They moved to New Zealand in 2003 and settled in Christchurch. "I could not have wished for a better wife than I have," Mike Vida said in March last year.

Seeing what Alzheimer's had done to her husband had been terrible, Lyn Vida said.

During this trying period, she has been supported by groups such as Dementia Canterbury. And she fully recognises the need for the lockdown, something hammered home by the deaths of two dementia patients at Burwood, who were part of the Rosewood Rest Home cluster.

"There's a bigger picture out there. We go through this."