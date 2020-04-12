Coronavirus: Suspected third Covid-19 case at Auckland rest home rushed to hospital

A resident of an Auckland rest home that has seen two cases of coronavirus is in hospital with suspected Covid-19.

The resident's son, who Stuff has agreed not to name, said he was rushed to Auckland Hospital on Sunday morning with a temperature of 39 degrees and "heavy breathing".

Doctors initially suspected bacterial pneumonia but then said "flutters" in his lungs indicated Covid-19.

The 80-year-old is too frail to be put on a ventilator, his son said, and not well enough to be tested for coronavirus.

"They're just keeping him as comfortable as they can.

"They've just said he's not good, he's very frail."

GOOGLE MAPS The 80-year-old was taken from Ellerslie Gardens Lifecare to Auckland Hospital on Sunday.

The man is a resident of Ellerslie Gardens Lifecare. Another resident of the rest home is in hospital after testing positive on Thursday and a carer has now recovered after testing positive on March 21.

On Sunday afternoon, doctors told the son he should come to the hospital if he could.

He said it was a tough decision, because it meant he would then have to self-isolate in his outhouse – but he decided to go.

"I can't leave my dad there," he said.

"Hopefully I'm young enough that if I did contract it [I could] push through it."

123RF.COM At least 70 coronavirus cases have been linked to rest homes (file photo).

He said it was "ridiculous" that residents weren't tested when the other cases were confirmed.

His father was one of the 11 residents put into isolation after being cared for by the nurse who tested positive.

He said it didn't make sense that people could turn up to testing clinics while the same wasn't available for rest home residents.

"It boggles the mind that you can have a tent any Tom, Dick or Harry can pull up to … but our more vulnerable people can't get tested," he said.

He said the residents should have remained in isolation for longer than 14 days.

"They had my dad out, walking around, playing cards, sitting at tables and all that a few days after he got out of isolation. That's stupid."

He said he was worried there were other "latent" cases at the home.

Heritage Lifecare chief executive Norah Barlow said isolation was "a very tricky and hard situation in a group environment".

Residents had been allowed to move around the home, but social distancing had been observed, she said.

Barlow said she supported the call for more testing in aged care facilities.

"We're at the forefront of this, we're the guardians of these people and the best protection is at least awareness."

At least 70 cases of coronavirus across the country have been linked to aged care facilities.

Three rest homes – two in Christchurch and one in the Waikato – are the sources of three "clusters" of 10 or more connected cases.

Two of New Zealand's four coronavirus deaths are linked to Rosewood rest home in Christchurch, which still has about 30 cases.

The Aged Care Association has called the deaths a "tragedy waiting to happen", and said more must be done: new rest home residents and aged-care workers should be tested for Covid-19.

At Sunday's press conference, Director-General of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said significant clusters of the virus at aged-care facilities, two in Christchurch and one in Waikato, was a concern.

Bloomfield said he had written to all of the district health boards asking that staff "systematically" inspect each aged-care facility, to assess their protocols to prevent spreading infection and the amount of protective equipment in stock.