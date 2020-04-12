Most New Zealanders willing to extend Covid-19 lockdown 'pain' - survey

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Almost two-thirds of New Zealanders are willing to have the current lockdown extended so Covid-19 can be eradicated, a new survey has found.

Claire Eastham-Farrelly/RNZ Roads are emptier since lockdown began.

Research New Zealand has been taking the pulse of the nation since the lockdown began.

Research NZ partner Emanuel Kalafatelis told RNZ National's Sunday Morning programme that the latest survey, undertaken this week, also shows strong support for a 10pm nationwide curfew.

There have also been marked increases in people's fears about losing jobs and paying their mortgages and rents, he said.

Kalafatelis said people were asked if they would be willing to remain in lockdown for at least another two weeks beyond 22 April when it is due to finish.

Sixty per cent agreed they would, 14 per cent disagreed, and 26 per cent didn't know. He said 60 per cent showed a high level of support.

Claire Eastham-Farrelly/RNZ Police check motorists' destinations on a motorway ramp in Auckland. A survey suggests strong support for a curfew to prevent people being on the roads without a good reason.

"There's a lot of debate at the moment about the health imperatives versus the economic imperatives, but I think what these results are telling us are that people are wanting this to be dealt with obviously once and for all and so they're prepared to put up with some pain.

"It will be interesting to see if that sentiment changes in the opposite direction."

Last week, 87 per cent felt most New Zealanders were observing restrictions on movement. This week it has fallen to 79 per cent.

"What that's telling me is that more New Zealanders are thinking that other people are not observing the restrictions. Perhaps that's got to do with some of the media coverage we are seeing."

In relation to police getting tougher, 85 per cent agreed and 72 per cent said a 10pm curfew should be introduced to restrict any unnecessary travel.

Young people are showing the highest levels of concern about the lockdown and they are the ones who are struggling to stay in their bubble.

More parents are worried about how young children are coping with their restricted lives.

The figure rose to 85 per cent compared with 82 per cent who were concerned the previous week.

There has been a spike in terms of fears over job losses, with 67 per cent worried compared with 57 per cent the previous week.

Worry about paying the mortgage went up to 64 per cent, from 57 per cent, while rent payments are a concern for 64 per cent from 53 per cent the previous week.

Claire Eastham-Farrelly/RNZ Larger than usual queues outside of Countdown Greenlane a day before the supermarkets shut on Good Friday.

"They're big increases," Kalafatelis said.

He was surprised that more people are worried about gaining government financial support for their businesses - up from 72 per cent to 74 per cent.

"I would have hoped that would have gone down as more businesses were accessing the services government is providing."

Another surprising survey finding is that 54 per cent of people are still uneasy about the country's food supply.

