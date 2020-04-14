Coronavirus: Call for return to normal life puts tens of thousands at risk

Wellington came to a virtual standstill on the first day of the nationwide lockdown on March 26.

Tens of thousands of lives will be at risk if the country moves out of alert level four lockdown too early, public health experts have warned.

This comes after a group of health and economic academics said the Government's lockdown plan is out of proportion with the health risks posed by coronavirus, and urged moving to near-normal life on April 22.

They labelled this alternative approach, equivalent to returning to alert level two, "plan b".

But Professor Nick Wilson, of Otago University's Department of Public Health, said modelling shows how severe things could be in New Zealand if the country had moved slower to lock down.

He said the horrific scenes of Covid-19 mass graves in New York were "quite possible" here if the virus was to get out of control.

The elimination strategy, advocated by Wilson and some of his colleagues, has been central in informing the Government's tough approach to coronavirus pandemic.

Wilson said an alternative option was the suppression strategy, which is where you use controls like different levels of lockdown.

"And it is very hard to get that right because it is a pretty infectious disease," he said.

The third option was the mitigation strategy, which Sweden had taken.

This appears to be the approach advocated by the "plan b" group, he said.

It allows the virus to spread slowly without overwhelming the health system while moving towards herd immunity. However, he warned this approach had led to a higher number of deaths in Sweden compared to its Nordic neighbours.

Sweden also has much more ICU capacity than New Zealand and if the Government followed Sweden's example "we would be having lots of deaths on the floor of the hospital," he said.

Infectious diseases doctor and epidemiologist Dr Ayesha Verrall has also called for the group to identify countries where such an approach has worked.

"The herd immunity where you get the outbreak in the hope that the population gets immunity is based on the assumption we can get herd immunity - and we just don't know."

Herd immunity happens when so many people in a community become immune to an infectious disease that it is stopped from spreading. It can happen when people who contract the disease build up an immune response to it, or when people are vaccinated to achieve immunity.

There is no vaccine for Covid-19, and it has not yet been established whether the vast majority of those who recover from the disease will then be immune.

A shift out of lockdown too early could risk an outbreak and undermine all the hard work and sacrifices already made, she said.

"The ideal situation is to move out of lockdown with a strong public health system of contract tracing and surveillance."

Wilson also called for the group to publish modelling and evidence to justify the claims.

"Every public health doctor is concerned about the impact on society of the lockdown but if we do eliminate it quickly we can open up the economy much earlier than other countries and use border controls as a means of keeping it out.

"As an island nation we have much better options if we keep that quarantine until we have a vaccine.

"There is a national emergency. In a democracy we need a robust debate, but academics should have a bit of substance behind their argument.

"Tens of thousands of lives are at stake."

Auckland University's Senior Lecturer of Epidemiology Simon Thornley is part of the group that developed plan b.

Thornley said the evidence thus far showed eradication of the virus in New Zealand, the Government's stated aim, was not necessary.

"Lockdown was appropriate when there was so little data...but the data is now clear, this is not the disaster we feared and prepared for. Elimination of this virus is likely not achievable and is not necessary."

Thornley said the risk to most working people was low and likened it, for most people, to a seasonal influenza virus.

He said the plan was developed amid concern the Government's strategy was over-the-top and likely to "substantially harm the nation's long term health and well being, social fabric, economy and education".

Other members of the group include Grant Schofield, professor of public health, AUT, Gerhard Sundborn, senior lecturer of population and pacific health, Auckland University, Grant Morris, associate professor of law, Victoria University, Ananish Chaudhuri, professor of experimental economics, Auckland University, Michael Jackson, postdoctoral researcher in biostatistics and biodiscovery, Victoria University.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday more details would be revealed about level 3 on Thursday but it would still have significant restrictions. She compared the level to a waiting room where there would be fewer restrictions but not so many the gains of level 4 were lost.

Under level four all but essential workers are confined to their homes with only a few exceptions for essential travel.

​The Government will announce on April 20 whether the country will exit or extend its four week level four lockdown.

In response to the the group's proposed plan, a Government spokesman said "the Prime Minister has been clear the best way to protect New Zealanders' health and economy is to stamp out the virus.

"Modelling undertaken in NZ and the evidence we see daily in the news from overseas tells us that significant loosening of restrictions before the virus is under control, as suggested by this group, can lead to our health system being completely overrun, many people dying and doing even greater damage to our economy.

"Those countries that have followed the sort of prescription set out by this group have generally seen surges in cases and enormous pressure placed on their health systems as well as a far greater number of deaths. In contrast our strategy is seeing a reduction in cases.

The early success of the lockdown should not be used as a reason to move too quickly."

Opposition Leader Simon Bridges said there didn't need to be a trade-off between health and the economy.

"I'm incredibly keen we come out of lockdown next week and what I would ideally like to see is us at level 2 or two-plus which is a kind of normality but with border restrictions.

" I don't discount level 3 but I've spoken to so many business people in the past week or so who really, for their own economic survival. are desperate to get out and worry that level 3 is something of a no-man's land."

The Covid-19 Response Committee heard on Tuesday that Australia had followed a similar approach to NZ and was getting similar case numbers but with less restrictions.

"We can continue to do a really strong job on the things that matter for Covid-19 which is quarantining, testing, tracing and PPE whilst also saying "if a business can trade and manufacture with appropriate health and safety checks in place why the heck wouldn't we let them?"