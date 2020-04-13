Coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has thanked nurse Jenny via Facebook Messenger

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has sent a personal message to the Kiwi nurse credited with helping UK PM Boris Johnson come through his coronavirus treatment.

Speaking to media on Monday, Ardern said she had "reached out" to Jenny McGee using a "very informal tactic" - searching for her via Facebook and sending her a message.

However, she had not yet had a reply.

"Nor would I expect to hear back from her at all," Ardern said.

"She's obviously on the frontline and I imagine will be very focused on her job."

Supplied Jenny McGee, the nurse from Invercargill who treated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the ICU unit at St Thomas' Hospital in London.

Johnson publicly thanked "Jenny from Invercargill" for staying by his side during his hospitalisation for Covid-19, when things "could have gone either way".

McGee has been working in London for about nine years and is in her 30s. She works in the intensive care unit at St Thomas' Hospital.

Ardern said she heard the news like many others via news reports on Monday morning.

"We have thanked our front line health workers in NZ many times and rightly so but I wanted to add an acknowledgement that many, many kiwis work in healthcare around the word.

"They show the same commitment, the same care and the same work ethic that they do here and we are all very proud of them, especially you nurse Jenny."

Earlier in the day, McGee's family said they were "absolutely astounded and exceptionally proud" their daughter has been recognised internationally for her efforts.

Supplied Nurse Jenny McGee having a coffee when she visited Dunedin in February.

Her mother Caroline McGee said Jenny was an "exceptionally friendly person" and very dedicated nurse.

McGee spoke with her daughter this morning before Jenny headed in to another shift at the hospital.

She said Jenny had not let on that she was nursing Johnson until the news became public, and even after that they did not talk about the British PM except to say they had lots of chats.

Supplied Jenny's parents Mike and Caroline McGee are "exceptionally proud" their daughter has been recognised for her care of British PM Boris Johnson while he was in hospital.

McGee said Jenny loved her life in London but loved New Zealand as well and came home on holidays regularly.

It came as a it of a surprise when Johnson named Jenny personally, leaving family "absolutely astounded and exceptionally proud".

She said all of the hospital staff were "absolutely exhausted" at the moment.

Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt said it's "absolutely amazing" to have an Invercargill connection to such an event.

"It's not very often a nurse from Invercargill saves the life of the British Prime Minister," Shadbolt said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt says it is not very often a nurse from Invercargill saves the life of the British Prime Minister.

McGee's actions showed the professionalism and resilience of Southlanders and everyone should be feeling proud, he said.

"It's very seldom we [Invercargill] get a mention on the BBC, I'm sure it will lift people's spirits," Shadbolt said.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins, who is also from Invercargill, went to school with McGee.

Hawkins remembers McGee as hilarious and a generous friend.

"It doesn't surprise me in the slightest that she's gone on to be a world class nurse, competent and compassionate," Hawkins said.

Johnson, who spent a week in hospital and three nights in the ICU at St Thomas' Hospital, was discharged on Sunday (UK time).

Soon after, he posted a video to Twitter thanking those who took care of him.

"It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life," he said.

Supplied Kiwi nurse Jenny McGee and her friend Eve McSoriley supporting the All Blacks by watching a Rugby World Cup game while in Poland in 2011.

"I want to thank the many nurses, men and women, whose care has been so astonishing."

After naming several specific staff members, he singled out two nurses "who stood by my bedside for 48 hours".

One was Jenny, from New Zealand. "Invercargill, on the South Island, to be exact," Johnson said.

It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.



He said Jenny and another nurse's interventions ensured he got the attention he needed to survive Covid-19.

WPA Pool British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the first major world leader to contract Covid-19.

The 55-year-old Johnson was diagnosed more than two weeks ago, becoming the first world leader confirmed to have the illness.

His coronavirus symptoms at first were said to have been mild, including a cough and a fever.

He was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital after his condition worsened and was transferred to the intensive care unit the following day, where he received oxygen but was not put onto a ventilator.

He will not immediately return to work.

