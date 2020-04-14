Coronavirus: Let's hear it for the scientists who've saved us from ignorance

OPINION: Wait for it … it's under! For many Kiwis, the daily Covid-19 briefing by health officials is appointment viewing. People who paid scant regard to health statistics in the past are now using terms like "flattening the curve" and "exponential growth" the way they used to say "blindside flanker" and "orthodox left-armer".

With a few tragic exceptions, the news has been good here, especially compared to the awful number of fatalities in the United States and Europe. So where did we go right?

Being an isolated island has helped, but I suspect a major reason for success in mitigating the Covid-19 effects is that our Government didn't just seek advice from experts, but acted on it. If you want to know the tragic consequences of ignoring expert advice, just turn on CNN.

Hagen Hopkins Communication from officials and scientists such as director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield has been simple, clear and effective.

Yes, there have been minor stumbles along the way. The borders should have been closed more quickly, but let's not forget that no-one in this Government has dealt with a pandemic this serious before. They are learning to fly the plane while flying it.

READ MORE:

* Fifth virus death, and 19 new cases

* Michael Baker: the man for this moment

* Siouxsie Wiles: Covid communicator

The other reason for the success, so far, is that most New Zealanders have listened to the experts, understood what's going on and acted in a responsible way. Simply telling someone to stay inside is of little value if they don't understand why.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles has been a go-to specialist for information on the Covid-19 virus.

The communication from politicians, officials and scientists has been simple, clear and effective. Questions have been answered and sound explanations, in words of one syllable, have been made. The scientists have been authoritative but also compassionate. It's been a steep learning curve for many of us, but let's hope it's one curve that doesn't flatten soon. And for the first time, probably since Rutherford split the atom, some of our scientists have become isolated-household names.

It seems incredible that, just a few years ago, the science community seemed to be struggling to be heard. Ecologist Dr Mike Joy was vilified by many in the tourism industry for daring to suggest that our fresh water was not 100 per cent pure. The late Sir Paul Callaghan's plea for New Zealand's economic focus to move away from environmentally unsustainable dairy and tourism was largely ignored.

DOC was being made to embrace market forces and "monetise" some activities, ruining morale and distracting it from its core business. Even though an overwhelming number of scientists recognised the threat of climate change, denial was well-publicised and well-funded.

Chris Skelton It seems hard to believe now that scientists such as Sir Paul Callaghan struggled to be heard not so long ago.

Meanwhile, some scientists were finding it hard to stay employed. Many were having to go through the hurdles of endless funding applications – having to prove their research was "relevant" and "useful", usually meaning of high, short-term economic value.

This is ridiculous when you think that one of the most effective Covid-19 communicators, Dr Michelle Dickinson, is a nanotechnologist. Another, microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles, has spent much of her career studying bioluminescence. Physicist Dr Sean Hendy, one of Auckland University's Pūnaha Matatini team that usefully modelled the number of Covid-19 deaths that could occur without intervention, has spent much of his career studying auroras.

Worse, scientists who have in the past suggested ways of dealing with social problems such as binge drinking, obesity, road safety, child poverty and rheumatic fever have been attacked as "nanny state" proponents or "wowsers" for daring to suggest that, if nicotine, alcohol and sugar cost more, they would be used less.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Ecologist Mike Joy was vilified by many in the tourism industry for daring to suggest that our fresh water was not 100 per cent pure.

I remember the frustration of a public health expert trying to explain to a politician some years ago about the problems a hospital emergency department had with drunks on a Saturday night – so many that the staff couldn't keep track of them. "Quite right," was the response, "we need to improve the computers at reception."

The media didn't help, with often only soundbite-sized chunks of information presented at a time. Scientists themselves didn't always help matters, often speaking at a level ordinary people couldn't understand. But that is certainly not the case with the current communicators.

As for the Government, perhaps the recent poll that showed around 90 per cent of Kiwis approve of its handling of the pandemic might persuade it, down the track, to look at some of the expert advice it has received on other matters – the Tax Working Group and Welfare Expert Advisory Group spring to mind – that it has previously ignored.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Dr Michelle Dickinson, known as Nanogirl, has made a speciality out of communicating science to young people.

At 7pm each night, we stand with our neighbours at the front door and applaud the essential workers who are valiantly carrying out their jobs. Like many Kiwi "traditions" it's an idea imported from overseas. But as well as giving us a chance to show our appreciation, it's fun and we can check on each other from a safe distance.

Tonight, I'll be clapping for the scientists and health officials who've so eloquently presented life-saving information to the Government and public.