Coronavirus: Sir John Kirwan app to receive Government mental health funding

Mentemia, developed by Sir John Kirwan is one of three new apps.

An app developed by All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwan is among three mental health tools receiving Government funding to enable everyday Kiwis to get through the challenges thrown up by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kirwan developed the app 'Mentemia' alongside tech entrepreneur Adam Clark and an expert team of medical advisors to give users practical tips and techniques to help them take control of their mental wellbeing.

The name of the app bears the same name as a company Kirwan co-founded in 2018, with Mentemia meaning 'my mind' in Italian.

FaceMe Sir John Kirwan speaks to prototype digital human Spencer, developed by New Zealand company FaceMe.

The company aimed to develop personalised, artificial intelligence-powered digital mental health coaches.

GETTY IMAGES Working alongside tech entrepreneur Adam Clark and medical advisors, Sir John Kirwan, pictured, has created the 'Mentemia' app to provide Kiwis with tips and techniques to help them "take control of their mental wellbeing".

Since retiring from rugby in 1999, Kirwan battled his own mental health demons, suffering from debilitating depression.

Having fronted a groundbreaking nationwide mental health campaign, Kirwan was knighted for his services to the sector and rugby in 2012.

"The app was originally aimed to be released just to workplaces, but extra funding from the Ministry of Health means it'll be available for all Kiwis throughout the Covid-19 response," Health Minister David Clark said.

SUNDAY STAR-TIMES Sir John Kirwan is tackled to the ground by half-back Bruce Deans while representing Auckland in a match against Canterbury in 1987.

A health journal app called 'Melon' and an e-therapy programme called 'Staying on Track' will also receive financial assistance as part of the Government's initial $500 million Covid-19 response health package, announced by Finance Minister Grant Roberton prior to the lockdown.

As well as providing an online community for New Zealanders to connect and support each other, daily health and wellbeing webinars, Melon will also provide resources and self-awareness tools to help people manage their emotional wellbeing.

PARLIAMENT TV Health Minister David Clark says along with sudden change, the pressure of being at home and the isolation associated with Covid-19 means mental health apps have never been needed more.

The app will launch additional resources in the next fortnight specifically designed to support 13 to 24-year-olds.

Staying on Track, a new course developed by Just a Thought, is an e-therapy tool developed by using cognitive behavioural therapy to teach practical strategies to help users cope with the stress and disruption to everyday life caused by Covid-19.

THE DETAIL/RNZ Fears over the Covid-19 pandemic are taking a mental toll on a lot of people. But there are ways to manage your anxiety.

"This is an incredibly tough time for many Kiwis, and we want people to know that they are not alone, and that there is support out there," Clark said.

"We know that sudden change, such as the loss of a job or income, can place real stress on people.

"These three online tools give practical ways to support their mental wellbeing and I would encourage anyone to take a look at them," the Health Minister said.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds). Phone counselling is available Monday to Friday, midday–11pm and weekends, 3pm–11pm. Online chat is available 7pm–10pm daily.

Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline) for young people up to 18 years of age. Open 24/7.

thelowdown.co.nz – or email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

Anxiety New Zealand - 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)

If it is an emergency or you, or someone you know, is at risk call 111.