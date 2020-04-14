Coronavirus: Christchurch's Living Earth Covid-19 cluster increases

Take a look at some of the coronavirus numbers from April 14.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases linked to Christchurch compost company Living Earth has risen to 10.

On March 31, Stuff revealed there were eight confirmed and one probable case linked to the Christchurch workplace – including four staff members.

It was understood they were all related to one index case, who was a close contact of two staff.

The index case had not travelled overseas, but was a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case – an overseas visitor who tested positive when they returned to their home country.

The Ministry of Health website lists a "workplace" in Christchurch as a cluster associated with 10 coronavirus cases.

Canterbury medical officer of health Dr Ramon Pink confirmed the workplace was Living Earth.

Living Earth, a composting facility in Bromley in east Christchurch, is owned by Waste Management and has been contracted by the Christchurch City Council since 2009 to deal with its food and garden waste.

A Waste Management spokeswoman confirmed four of the cases were staff and all had since recovered.

She referred any further comment to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry is currently investigating 15 clusters across the country, five of which originated in the South Island.

A wedding in Bluff is the largest of those with 86 confirmed cases and one death, followed by Christchurch's Rosewood Rest Home, which is linked to six deaths and 34 confirmed or probable coronavirus cases. The World Hereford Conference in Queenstown has 33 cases and George Manning Lifecare and Village in Spreydon has 16 cases.