Coronavirus: Police report 1452 breaches as Kiwis continue to ignore rules

The number of lockdown breaches is continuing to rise as some Kiwis ignore the rules.

There have been 1452 recorded breaches since the alert level 4 lockdown beganin response to the coronavirus pandemic, police said on Tuesday. It was an increase of 247 on the previous day.

The breeches involved 169 prosecutions, 1250 warnings and 33 youth referrals.

Police monitor a checkpoint in Auckland over the Easter weekend.

At checkpoints over the Easter Weekend, officers stopped people who had planned to go on day walks in the bush and a search was almost sparked for a man who told a family member he was going fishing.

As of Tuesday, nine people have died from the virus in New Zealand and 1366 people have contracted it.

ALERT LEVEL 4 RULES

Police have recently released updated guidelines around Alert Level 4 rules.

- Everyone in New Zealand is to be isolated or quarantined at their current place of residence except as permitted for essential personal movement.

- Exercise is to be done in an outdoor place that can be readily accessed from home and two-metre physical distancing must be maintained.

- Recreation and exercise does not involve swimming, water-based activities (for example, surfing or boating), hunting, tramping, or other activities of a kind that expose participants to danger or may require search and rescue services.

- A child can leave the residence of one joint caregiver to visit or stay at the residence of another joint care-giver (and visit or stay at that residence) if there is a shared bubble arrangement.

- A person can leave their residence to visit or stay at another residence (and visit or stay at that residence) under a shared bubble arrangement if - one person lives alone in one, or both, of those residences; or everyone in one of those residences is a vulnerable person.