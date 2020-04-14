Coronavirus NZ podcast: Over-rated? Why councillors are meeting in secret

Coronavirus NZ is a new daily podcast, hosted by Stuff's Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham, looking at the Covid-19 pandemic from a Kiwi perspective.

In today's episode: Everyone wants to have their say about Covid-19's impact on the economy. And it's true that the pain is being felt everywhere, including by councils – will they pass that pain on to ratepayers? Stuff senior journalist Todd Niall joins the show to explain what's happening to rates around the country.

What are the best books to read in lockdown - and how do you get your hands on them? A special interview within Adam's bubble.

Noah Ferguson-Dudding Adam Dudding, left, and Catriona Ferguson, director of the Publishers Association of NZ, in the first face-to-face interview for Coronavirus NZ - only possible because Adam and Catriona are married (and therefore in the same bubble).

Click here for every episode of Coronavirus NZ and here for full coronavirus coverage on Stuff.

A new episode of Coronavirus NZ will be released each weekday, around 5pm.

Listen above or subscribe via iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Follow Adam or Eugene on Twitter or email them at viruspod@stuff.co.nz.