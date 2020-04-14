Coronavirus: Case numbers stable in Nelson Marlborough

There have been no new cases of coronavirus reported in Nelson or Marlborough in the last five days.

On the 20th day of the nationwide lockdown, no new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Nelson or Marlborough.

It is the fifth day the top of the south has not seen an increase in confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19. The last time the tally was added to was on April 9, with the announcement of two probable cases; a Marlborough woman in her 40s and a Nelson woman in her 60s.

In the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board region, which has a population of 152,100, there are 33 confirmed and 15 probable cases; 48 in total.

Of the confirmed cases, 29 people have recovered.

There are 21 confirmed and six probable cases in Nelson as well as 12 confirmed and nine probable cases in Marlborough.

A spokeswoman for Nelson Marlborough Health said the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday one case was in hospital but that information was outdated and there was no-one in the region currently hospitalised with coronavirus.

Figures from the Ministry of Health showed across Nelson and Marlborough as at April 8, 980 tests had been conducted on 948 people, which was 2.4 per cent of the total numbers of tests done.

In the daily update on Tuesday afternoon, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there had been four more deaths, bringing the country's toll to nine.

Bloomfield said the deaths happening now were the result of infections from a few weeks ago. He said the elderly fatalities were "already frail have very low reserves to be able to fight off these sorts of infections".

He has ordered a review of aged care facilities and would also announce future funding for the sector.

Of the deaths announced on Tuesday, one was in Wellington, the other three were from the Rosewood rest home cluster in Christchurch.

Bloomfield said on Tuesday there were 17 new cases - eight confirmed and nine probable. It brought the total number of nationwide cases to 1366, with 628 of those having recovered.

Of those, 39 per cent were connected to overseas travel and 2 per cent were community transmission.

Bloomfield said on Tuesday his expectation was that cases would remain low, but he wanted to ensure lots of people were tested to make sure there wasn't silent transmission.