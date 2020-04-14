Coronavirus: Top trending questions about Covid-19 and lockdown answered

As New Zealand nears the fourth week of lockdown, questions about what life will be like afterwards are emerging.

Kiwis have been Googling their most pressing questions, and we decided to help answer them.

Here are some of the top trending questions.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF New Zealand has 1366 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19. On Tuesday, 17 new cases were announced, eight of which were confirmed.

HOW MANY CASES DOES NEW ZEALAND HAVE?

New Zealand had 1366 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19, as of Tuesday.

One cluster has been identified as a stag party in Auckland. There are 35 cases linked to this event.

Nine people have died from the virus. The four new deaths announced on Tuesday were elderly patients - two men in their 90s and one in his 80s in Christchurch, and one man in his 70s in Wellington.

WHEN WILL LOCKDOWN END?

The four-week lockdown is scheduled to end of April 22, but we're still waiting to find out if that will happen.

Even if it does, life won't be going back to normal the next day.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins previously explained: "​I know the timeline won't be everything opening on day one when we move from level 4 to level 3."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that cabinet will be meeting on April 20 to discuss and decide the country's next steps.

Level four lockdown will not be ending early, either. Ardern previously said: "If we move too early, we will go backwards."

Public health experts agreed, saying tens of thousands of lives could be at risk if New Zealand moved out of alert level four lockdown too soon.

HOW WILL THE WORLD CHANGE AFTER CORONAVIRUS?

Apart from loss of life, the biggest impact from the virus will likely be on the economy. The Government fears thousands will be unemployed and the economy will plunge into a deep recession as a result of the virus.

Treasury predictions put the worst case scenario for unemployment at 26 per cent, however, with government intervention, it could be below 10 per cent.

In another worst case scenario, the economy could crash to just $219 billion in 2021. These predictions are based on the country spending six months at level four lockdown and another six months at level three.

Similar scenarios could play out across the globe.

ANDREW MILLIGAN/AP The four-week lockdown is scheduled to end of April 22, but that doesn't mean life will be going back to normal the next day.

WHAT DOES LEVEL THREE MEAN?

Level three is the 'restrict' phase of the government's Covid-19 response. we're expecting more detail on what it will look like from the Government later this week.

Life in alert level three will be slightly relaxed in comparison to alert level four, in that most non-essential businesses are likely be able to begin trading again.

However, trade will be different than it was pre-lockdown, and the government will be releasing guidelines for businesses to follow should the alert level de-escalate.

Ardern said last week businesses can start preparing by figuring out how customers can still practice social distancing, for example.

"Some of the things like physical distancing - two metres in all your shop queues - we could apply those when the shops are open... In some cases, the number of people in a store at one time," she said.

As per the official alert level descriptions, there are a range of protective and restrictive measures that will still be in place in level three.

For example, travel in areas with clusters or community transmission will be limited, mass gatherings will remain cancelled, public venues like libraries, museums and cinemas will still be closed, and alternative ways of working is still required.

Some schools may not open immediately, instead, they will wait until the government gathers more data on the spread of the virus. Under this alert level, schools affected by the virus are expected to remain closed.