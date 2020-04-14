Coronavirus: Inside Burwood Hospital's Covid-19 ward

The latest information was provided by director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

It was a surgical ward until the level 4 lockdown restrictions came into play and elective surgeries were cancelled. Now, Ward GG at Christchurch's Burwood Hospital is an upsetting place for anyone to be, including its experienced nursing staff.

Located in the original part of the hospital campus a distance from the rehabilitation wards, this place has witnessed six deaths since April 6 – the day 20 elderly dementia patients were transported here from Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital in Linwood.

Three of them have died since Monday; two men in their 90s, and one in his 80s.

The nurses who care for the remaining patients have a prediction that is both grim, and realistic; no-one is likely to come out of Ward GG alive.

That's not because of the standard of care, although staff admit they are stretched, but because all its patients are now thought to have been exposed to the virus and most have orders in place to prevent resuscitation in an emergency.

Burwood Hospital has no intensive care facilities, and is not putting elderly patients on ventilators as they succumb to increasingly severe Covid-19 symptoms. The toll on staff, and on families, is a tough one.

"Everything is moving so quickly," the nurse told Stuff.

"One man passed away, and then as soon as he was gone there was another on the [palliative care drugs] pump."

She describes the care response as "taking it moment to moment, which is part of nursing", but admits to being traumatised by the way these deaths are happening.

"We make sure they have everything they need, we change them and check them, but there should be someone with them when they die.

"It's not okay that we're popping into their rooms once an hour, really to check whether they've died yet."

The experienced nurse describes rising tensions as the Ward GG workforce, which includes orderlies and runners, question whether the DHB is taking safety seriously enough.

Although the ward has a separate roster, the potential for cross-contamination is rife and at least one doctor had refused to enter the ward to check on a patient, because of the risk of infection, she says.

But repeated calls for better protective equipment for staff appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

At the beginning of each shift, nurses use the staffroom to dress in the only personal protection available to them; a yellow paper gown, blue gloves, plastic glasses that do not form a seal, a regular surgical mask that is not rated to keep out coronavirus particles, the nurse says.

"Our shoes are not covered, our hair is not covered, the gown does not cover all of our clothing."

Although the gown and gloves are discarded when they leave the ward, nursing staff are worried they are tracking virus particles to other parts of the hospital as they go about their work.

They are also not required to change their gown or glasses between dealing with individual patients on Ward GG.

At the daily Covid-19 briefing from the Beehive on Tuesday, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the deaths at Burwood were the result of infections that had taken place two or three weeks ago. The fact that Rosewood's psycho-geriatric unit was separated from the rest of the care facility was the reason for shifting the whole group to Burwood, he said.

He told journalists he would be looking into the issue of PPE at Burwood's Covid-19 ward, and was working on whether to allow family members to be with their dying relatives.

He said "medical agreements" were likely to be in place that would dictate the interventions available to doctors and nurses.

In the meantime, nurses on Ward GG want to know whether they themselves are carrying the virus, but have been told they don't need to be tested unless they begin showing symptoms.

This is making staff anxious, the nurse told Stuff, especially after staff were confirmed to have Covid-19.

A CDHB spokeswoman said on Tuesday three DHB staff had tested positive for Covid-19 in relation to the Rosewood cluster.

Two had been working at Burwood in the isolation ward with the original group of residents who were transferred on April 6.

Another staff member who was involved in the transfer of residents and worked at Rosewood last week had also tested positive, the spokeswoman said.

The three DHB staff members were well enough to be cared for at home, she said.

"As a result of these three confirmed cases, 63 close contacts are now at home in self isolation."

An investigation into how the staff became infected was under way. The DHB was also reviewing its PPE practice to ensure systems allowed staff to regularly change their PPE according to best practice, she said.

The nurse told Stuff she wanted to know when she left work she was not going to spread the virus in the community.

"At the moment I'm not going out at all, I'm not going to the supermarket, the only place I've been is the pharmacy – I'm terrified that I might be spreading the virus without knowing it."

She's clear about what she wants Canterbury DHB to do.

"I want proper protective gear to wear, and more communication about what's going on here.

"I just know I'm not getting the full picture."