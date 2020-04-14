Coronavirus: Winston Peters says fishing critics need a 'sense of humour'

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says criticism of him fishing from his front lawn is making "a marlin out of a sprat".

On Monday, he shared a photo of himself fishing from the yard of his property in Northland.

Although he was at home and so wasn't breaking lockdown rules, the image raised some eyebrows, given that many fishermen have given up the sport during level four.

Others thought he was entitled to do what he wanted within his bubble.

Screenshot from Twitter/ Winston Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has posted a photo to Twitter of himself fishing on his front lawn in Northland.

Peters told Magic Talk the criticism was "extraordinary".

"I'm on my front lawn, inside my bubble, behaving inside the law, doing things properly and some couldn't help themselves and decide to try [and] make a big issue out if it," he told the radio show.

As per level four lockdown rules, people were required to stay home and limit any outdoor activities that may require emergency services to leap into action - for example, boating, mountain biking, and hiking.

Peters said his actions wouldn't have required the help of the Coastguard, and people needed to get a sense of humour and sense of balance.

The image, shared to Twitter, was captioned: "I'm fishing he's mowing the front lawn..." and included a horse which was grazing nearby.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was questioned about Peters' spot of fishing and reiterated there were expectations around people using boats to go out and undertake activities because of the risk that it posed.

"I can't give you a specific response to what you've just put to me because, again I'm giving you the general rules at this time. Coast Guard in particular are being very clear and for good reason".

A spokesperson for Peters earlier said there was "nothing to see here and nothing to add".

Peters' colleague, Health Minister David Clark, apologised and offered his resignation to the prime minister after breaching lockdown rules to go to the beach with his family and for a bike ride.

He was stripped of his associate finance minister portfolio and demoted to the bottom of the Government's Cabinet rankings.