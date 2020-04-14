Coronavirus: 'Kiwi Ken Doll' Dr Ashley Bloomfield honoured in rap video

Actor Jordan Mooney in the rap video for the song titled 'Sir Ashley Bloomfield'.

The nation's love affair with Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has scaled new heights - or depths, depending on the way you look at it - with the release of a rap song.

Actor Jordan Mooney - who played Eric on the television show Westside - stars in a music video paying tribute to Bloomfield posted on YouTube.

Among the lyrics in the song Sir Ashley Bloomfield includes calls for the medical doctor to receive a knighthood, and that "Cindy" love[s] him like he's from her womb.

"I'll be the bride, he'll be my groom, health prince. I'm the cracker, you're the quince," Mooney raps.

He goes on to label Bloomfield, "a Kiwi Ken doll".

If a rap video wasn't enough, Bloomfield's image is also for sale on hand towels created by Wellington artist Kirsten Sutherland.

The gesture was a not-so-subtle reminder for New Zealanders to wash their hands.

The unassuming public servant has become a fixture in the living rooms of New Zealanders throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

His near-daily press conferences have become appointment viewing, his unflappable demeanour and clear-cut method of communication has earned him legions of fans.