Coronavirus: First random Covid-19 tests conducted as screening ramps up

This morning 300 people were swabbed at a supermarket in Queenstown.

New Zealand's first "sentinel" testing for coronavirus has kicked off in Queenstown with more than 340 people volunteering for the swab.

Authorities hope the tests will build a picture of whether there is any community transmission happening in the tourist town. Similar tests planned for several other Covid-19 hotspots, including Waikato, Auckland and Canterbury.

Random shoppers with no symptoms were asked to volunteer at a centre set up in the Pak'n Save car park by primary health organisation WellSouth.

Chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs said 343 people "happily" volunteered for the swabs to help the country find out if it was ready to move from alert level four to three.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) called about 2.30pm on Wednesday asking if he could set up random tests for at least 300 people, he said, and by 4.15pm Pak'n Save had agreed to its car park being used. Civil Defence arranged containers and generators, and a roster of about 30 volunteer health workers was organised.

The first person, Queenstown Pak'n Save owner Anthony King, was tested about 10.30am and they called it a day about 4.30pm after exceeding the 300 test target.

Swanson-Dobbs said what had been done by the public, clinicians and others who had helped was "stunning".

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the random testing was to "inform our understanding and build the picture of whether there is any community transmission happening in Queenstown".

"It was one of the areas of concern, and we are also looking actively at two or three other places around the country where this will happen."

A MOH spokeswoman said DHBs in Queenstown, Waikato, Auckland and Canterbury were arranging for teams to go out into the community with mobile testing clinics to provide further information on community transmission in these regions.

"This additional testing and targeted testing will add to the total pool of tests done, provide us with increased confidence in our data, and our overall picture of Covid-19 in New Zealand."

She said the ministry was committed to investigating and ramping up measures, including testing and surveillance, to help eliminate Covid-19 in New Zealand.

As of Thursday, 70,160 tests had been done around the country.

New Zealand has 1401 confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19, of which 15 were new in the last day.

Nine people have died, including six from a Christchurch rest home, while 770 had recovered from the virus.