Coronavirus: Piers Morgan calls on UK politicians to follow Jacinda's lead

Controversial British broadcaster Piers Morgan has called on a UK politician to follow the New Zealand Government's lead and take a pay cut.

The terse exchange came during an interview with health secretary Matt Hancock on Good Morning Britain.

The politician earlier copped flak in the British press for suggesting Premier League footballers should take a pay cut.

Morgan, a divisive former tabloid newspaper editor frequently mired in scandal, picked up the ball and ran with it.

"WIll you be taking a pay cut, as you urge footballers to do, and as the government in New Zealand is doing, yes or no," Morgan asked of Hancock.

The health secretary said he would not, and instead proposed to work every hour needed in the battle against coronavirus, before Morgan interjected.

"You were very censorious of footballers, for reasons I didn't really understand, given they're just one group of well-paid people in the country.

"You're a well-paid person, some of your cabinet are multi-millionaires.

"It might be quite nice if you follow the lead of the New Zealand Government and take a pay cut, that's all I'm suggesting. and you say you won't do that."

Morgan later took to twitter to say he asked the question because of the pay cut adopted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and cabinet.

The Prime Minister and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will both take a 20 per cent pay cut, along with all ministers and public sector CEOs.

The cut will last for six months.