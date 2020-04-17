Coronavirus: The silent spreaders and what they teach us about Covid-19

The latest death at Christchurch's Rosewood Rest Home was announced on Friday, bringing the nation’s death toll to 11.

New data suggests a startling number of people who have coronavirus at any time are not showing any symptoms, and many may never do so.

It's thought asymptomatic people can still transmit the virus to other people, but are unaware of the risk they pose.

And a new study from China suggests even those who go on to develop Covid-19 symptoms can be so-called silent spreaders - transmitting the virus before they even know they have it.



The study in the journal Nature looked at 94 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19. Researchers found the highest viral load - the amount of virus present - was in throat swabs at the time patients started to get symptoms. They inferred infectiousness peaked on or before symptom onset.

The researchers said their analysis suggested viral shedding may begin two to three days before the appearance of the first symptoms.



Based on their findings, they estimated 44 per cent of Covid-19 cases spread from person to person before symptoms appeared.

Some of that evidence comes from the US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt where nearly all the crew of about 4800 have been tested for the virus after an outbreak on board.

The latest update from the US Navy was that 655 of those tested were positive for the virus and 3919 negative.



Speaking on US television on Wednesday (local time) US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said it was "disconcerting" to find about 60 per cent of those infected were not showing symptoms when tested.

"It can be carried by normal healthy people when they have no idea whatsoever that they are carrying it," he said.

At the time he was speaking, about 600 of those on board had tested positive, and more than 350 of those were asymptomatic.

While it is possible some of the asymptomatic crew members could go on to develop Covid-19 symptoms, new data out of China raises the possibility many infected people who are asymptomatic remain that way.

In a release, China's National Health Commission said 6764 asymptomatic cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported on the mainland.

Of those, 1297 cases had been re-categorised as confirmed cases, while 4444 cases had been discharged from medical observation.



The data was also discussed at a press conference, where a commission spokesperson said the 4444 discharged cases had stopped being observed some time after they started testing negative for the virus. Another 1023 of those involved were still under medical observation.

While asymptomatic people had no symptoms, their nucleic acid test had been positive and they carried the virus, the spokesperson said.

"In the early days, our experts found that asymptomatic infections are infectious and have potential transmission risks during a large number of epidemiological investigations."

Another indication that many people may have the virus but not show any symptoms comes from a large homeless shelter in the US city of Boston.

An article on the medRxiv health sciences preprint server reported on testing by the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program at the shelter after a cluster of Covid-19 cases at the facility.

All 408 people staying at the shelter in a two-day period were tested. Of those 147 - 36 per cent - were positive for the virus. At the time they were assessed the vast majority of those who tested positive had no symptoms and no fever, the article said.

A letter to The New England Journal of Medicine reported on coronavirus testing of pregnant women at two New York hospitals.

Of the 215 women who delivered babies at the hospitals in a two-week period, four had Covid-19 symptoms and tested positive. Swabs were taken from all but one of the other 211 women, and of those 29 (13.7 per cent) were positive for coronavirus but had no symptoms. Before being discharged one of the asymptomatic mothers developed a fever which was presumed to be a result of Covid-19.