Coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says NZ will stay in lockdown until April 27

Travel between regions would not be permitted under alert level three unless you are an essential worker and your job requires it.

New Zealanders will remain in level 4 lockdown for one more week to make sure it is stamping out coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that Cabinet had decided on Monday that the country would stay in level 4 until 11.59pm on Monday April 27.

The country will then move to level 3 - allowing Kiwis to order takeout, go to work if they can't work from home, and slightly expand their "bubbles". It will stay there for two weeks before Cabinet reviews how things were tracking again, and making further decisions at Cabinet on May 11.

Those two weeks will provide another cycle of transmission to assess how the country is doing, she said.

"From there, we will move if we can and if we're ready," she said

Waiting to move to alert levels next week cost two more business days, but gave a much greater longer term health and economic returns down the track and meant the country was less likely to go backwards, she said.

WHAT NOW?

This week businesses would be allowed to get ready to open, such as employers re-entering premises to receive stock if necessary, she said.

But they were advised to stick to social distancing and bubbles.

Schools and early learning centres could also be accessed this week for cleaning, maintenance and any other preparations.

The current plan was for schools to be able to re-open for a Teacher Only Day on April 28 as part of their preparation, and she expected those who needed to attend, to be able to from April 29.

Ardern said the worst thing that could happen for New Zealand and its economy would be a yo-yoing between levels, which was a risk if level 4 was exited too early.

Ardern said Cabinet had followed Health Director General Ashley Bloomfield's exact advice on the decision.

It had considered moving out of lockdown on the original expiry date of Wednesday, but decided that locking in the gains of lockdown was worth the extra time in lockdown.

"We also considered moving alert levels on the 23rd of April, in just 48 hours' time. The sacrifice made to date has been huge. And Cabinet wanted to make sure we lock in our gains, and give ourselves some additional certainty."

"This time we now have will be used to prepare, on all fronts."

The decision follows the Ministry of Health announcement on Monday that New Zealand had nine new cases of coronavirus and no further deaths, bringing the total number of people affected by Covid-19 to 1440.

The random testing of hundreds of people for coronavirus in Auckland, Queenstown and Waikato has also found no previously undetected cases of the virus.

From a health perspective, testing would continue, she said.

"There is no stigma to Covid-19. None. We will only be successful if everyone is willing to play their part in finding it wherever it is."

The Director General of Health was confident that there is currently no widespread undetected community transmission in New Zealand, she said.

"In short, the effort of our team of 5 million has broken the chain of transmission and taken a quantum leap forward in our goal to eliminate the virus."

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Cabinet considered criteria that included a level of satisfaction that there was sufficient data from a range of sources, including testing and surveillance, so public health experts, statisticians, and modellers could have reasonable certainty that undetected community transmission was unlikely.

PRINCIPLES FOR LEVEL 3

Stay home. If you are not at work, school, exercising or getting essentials, then you must be at home, the same as at Level 4.

Work and learn from home if you can. The Government still wants the vast majority of people working from home, and children and young people learning from home.

At-risk students and staff should also stay at home, and they will be supported to do so.

Early learning centres and schools will physically be open for up to Year 10 for families that need them.

Making businessed Covid-19 safe, so the quid pro quo of being able to open is doing it in a way that doesn't spread the virus.

Important industries like construction, manufacturing and forestry will be able to open, as will retail so long as it is contactless retail.

Stay regional. You can exercise at parks or beaches within your region, but the closer to home the better. Activities must be safe – keep two metres away from anybody not in your bubble. Make minimal trips.

Keep bubble as small as possible. If you need to, you can expand your bubble a small amount to bring in close family, isolated people or caregivers.

Wash your hands often with soap. Then dry them. Cough into your elbow.

If you're sick stay at home and seek advice from your GP or Healthline about getting a test. And quickly.

WORLD LEADING

Ardern said New Zealand had done what very few countries had been able to do.

"We have stopped a wave of devastation."

The transmission rate (the number of cases each person with the virus passed it onto) was now 0.48, less than half a person each, while overseas the average was 2.5 people, she said.

"We have amongst the lowest number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people in the world.

We have a relatively low proportion of serious cases and, according to the Oxford University Coronavirus Government Response Tracker, one of the lowest mortality rates in the world."

Almost every case identified since April 1 was as a result of overseas travel or contact with someone with the virus, often in existing clusters, she said.

The number of individual cases that don't have an obvious connection in that period now stood now at eight.

Testing had scaled up - with more than 85,000 New Zealanders tested - one of the highest testing rates per capita in the world.

EXTENDING LOCKDOWN

Earlier on Monday, University of Auckland Professor Shaun Hendy told Stuff extending the Government's level 4 lockdown would make it more likely than not that coronavirus was effectively eliminated in New Zealand.

Hendy is one of the experts modelling the the virus' spread for the Government, and provided it with a set of figures on Friday.

His modelling predicted that with about two weeks more of level 4 lockdown New Zealand would be enough to get down to zero new daily cases, or just one or two.

"In just a few weeks our model suggests we might be more likely than not to have eliminated the disease."

BRIDGES: GOVERNMENT FAILED

National leader Simon Bridges said the Government had not laid the groundwork to move to a lighter level of lockdown next week.

He said level 3 was so strict, it was in effect level 3.9.

The Government should be taking steps to loosen conditions further, he said.

New Zealand needed to come out of lockdown swiftly, arguing that another week in the level 4 lockdown would be a case of "the medicine potentially being worse than the cure".

He cited the negative effects of delayed procedures like cancer screenings and other surgeries that had not been happening in lockdown.

"The public has done a great job of self-isolating and social distancing"

"The entire country has made huge sacrifices to ensure the four week lockdown was effective," he said.

ACT Party Leader David Seymour said the decision was too late and a clear-cut case of government failure with great costs for the private sector.

"Jacinda Ardern has said the COVID-19 transmission rate is now 0.48. So long as it's under 1, the virus is dying out. This shows the Government has actually been far too aggressive, at great economic and social cost.

"The delay is really because the Government has failed to bring its contact tracing abilities up to an adequate standard. It has nothing to do with extra certainty, because there's no indication that this decision could change if our test results deteriorate between now and Monday.

"We are spending an additional week in lockdown because the Government cannot do adequate contact tracing.