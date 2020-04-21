Coronavirus: Very few changes for the elderly community in alert level 3

As the country prepares to move out of level 4 lockdown and into a slightly more relaxed level 3, the elderly community is staying put.

For many in the at risk group - those over the age of 70 and with pre-existing medical conditions - life in level 3 wouldn't be any different to the last four weeks.

"Basically, the [advice is], same old, same old, keep doing what you're doing," national president of Grey Power Mac Welch says.

The government was advising those in this demographic to stay home, where possible, and take additional precautions when leaving home, such as avoiding supermarkets or touching surfaces, according to its Covid-19 website.

"At level 3, risk from Covid-19 still remains, so the goal is still to restrict contact with one another as much as possible. Staying at home remains the most effective way to stop the spread of the virus," said Senior Minister Tracy Martin.

But Welch said there was still "confusion" around what the elderly could and couldn't do.

"They are not prohibited from leaving their house or going to the supermarket, the recommendation is that they don't for their own wellbeing."

He recently spoke with a woman who hadn't gone outside for four weeks because she thought she wasn't allowed to.

Welch said it was important those without friends or family to shop for them knew they could pop out to grab a loaf of bread or bottle of milk themselves.

"Their belief is the Covid ban means that they're not allowed [out] under any circumstances ... and that's not the case."

Martin clarified to Stuff that the elderly weren't "excluded" from doing what others can in level 3.

"Some people over 70 may have specific health conditions that mean that they want to manage themselves differently, and no one should go out if they feel ill or are coughing or sneezing, but I want to make it clear that as a group these people aren't excluded from doing things anyone else can.

"That includes extending their 'bubble' carefully, for example by letting close family or a caregiver into their home."

However, messaging to the elderly needed to be clearer and in a way they were familiar with, Welch thought.

"It's an age thing, I found it very clear but ... there's been so much on from so many different angles, that getting it all straight in your head can pose problems.

"A lot of them aren't computer literate ... [the government] need to put something in writing and post it to people because older people see something on television, they remember sort of two sentences, if they haven't got it there to refer to then they often get it mixed up."

The eased restrictions in level 3 meant that more people would return to the workforce - the government was estimating the current workforce will double - including people over the age of 70. Martin explained that people over 70 could volunteer or go to work if it was safe to do so. They could even take children to school if they're caregivers.

"With work, it's also a case of doing it from home if you can. If you can't, you should agree with your employer what measures will be put in place to manage your health and safety," she said.

Welch's advice for those who fit this description was to do what they felt safe doing.

"If the ones that are working who are in an occupation that requires them to go back to work or is opening up, obviously go back to work if they can."

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters fit into this demographic. At Tuesday's press conference, Education Minister Chris Hipkins explained there would be no additional advice or extra safety precautions put place for the 75-year-old if he returned to work in Wellington. The same precautionary measures set out for everyone in level 3 applied.

Casual travel was still "off the menu", as Welch put it, for everyone, including the elderly. But bubbles could be expanded a little - a positive move for those most vulnerable, he thought.

"Our generation is a generation that conversed with their neighbours and made friends with their neighbours, and those sort of friendships are meaningful and valuable to us."

He said an increased period of self-isolation coupled with the constant messaging that older people had a greater chance of dying were proving to be the biggest challenges.

"It's an issue, and will continue to be until this thing is over and done with."

Martin said connectivity was proving an issue for this population, which was driving isolation.

"It's been great that various groups and individuals have phoned or reached out to older people, but it's still an issue – for example for those people who are used to paying their bills by cheques at a Post Shop."

She also highlighted the health challenge as "obviously the worst" challenge at the moment, as all of the Covid-19 related deaths in the country were over 70.

"Stay home wherever possible and do what it takes to look after yourself. Make sure you get any other medical help you need, like flu jabs, and keep talking to family and friends.

"Get on the phone, for your own good and for the person at the other end. And, I can't stress this enough – for those who need it, pick up the phone or get on the computer and ask for help."

More guidance for the elderly in level 3 will be provided by the government soon.