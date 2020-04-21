Coronavirus: What will a return to school under alert level 3 look like?

Schools are set to re-open for some students under alert level 3 - but how do the Health and Education Ministries plan on making them safe?

While some students may be returning to school next week as we enter alert level 3, it will "not be school as we know it".

That's according to Secretary of Education Iona Holsted and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, who answered the public's questions in a Facebook live Q+A on Tuesday afternoon.

Work was underway to work out how many children would be going back to school to make sure schools were prepared – including planning to ensure there were enough staff to go around.

Meanwhile, playgrounds will remain out of bounds, bubbles would need to be kept "tight" - with siblings taught in family groups - and toys such as Lego and blocks had to be used "prudently".

Holsted and Bloomfield said the aim was still to have the majority of children and young people at home, where possible.

"The first choice is for parents to keep children at home and maintain distance learning," Holsted said on Tuesday.

But if they needed to be at school from next week, school would be safe for them, they said.

To do this, students would be kept in small groups. There would be as much physical distancing as possible and surfaces would be thoroughly cleaned.

GETTY IMAGES Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield sat down with Secretary of Education Iona Holstead on Tuesday afternoon to answer the public's questions and concerns about a return to school.

Not mixing groups and not using common spaces would also help to keep teachers and students safe, Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield said they had a high level of confidence that, given the work that had been done in the last month, the chance of a Covid-19 case coming through the front gate was "low".

In the event there were not enough teachers for the number of children in school or early childhood education centres (ECE), the Ministry would step in to help those facilities manage, Holsted said.

This could involve teachers being invited to go and work in different schools, or having relievers come on board.

When asked if they could reassure the public that children and young people were safe returning to school, Bloomfield said that relied on "all of us".

"If we all do our bit then our children and young people will be safe, not just at school or ECE, but at home and in the wider community," he said.

"We need to think of this again as a collective effort."

Bloomfield stated anyone with any symptoms, even a sneeze, shouldn't go into a school or ECE.

Borrowing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's line, Holsted reminded people that New Zealand was a "team of five million".

An "awful lot" of those were parents of school-age children, meaning they had a "huge responsibility" in this area, she said.

This meant making sure unwell children were kept home from school, they said.

Bloomfield remarked that the staffroom posed the highest risk in schools for teachers, and warned people to be "particularly vigilant" in their interactions with other staff.

The Ministry of Education was also recommending that students with special needs continue to stay home at alert level 3, Holsted said.

The country will remain in alert level 3 for two weeks from 11.59pm on Monday April 27.