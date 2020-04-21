Coronavirus: Rates of flu-like illness drop to 'almost zero' during lockdown

Staying home to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus appears to have also had the same effect on other respiratory illnesses, with rates dropping to "almost zero" ahead of the winter flu season.

Despite being in a global pandemic, New Zealanders are "probably as healthy as we've ever been" in terms of respiratory illness heading into winter, the Director-General of Health says.

Not only has the coronavirus lockdown seen confirmed and probable case numbers drop across the country in recent weeks, health authorities have also seen a "complete drop away" of people with respiratory symptoms and influenza-like illness.

On Tuesday afternoon, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the number of people with flu-like illness was "almost down to zero", given lockdown measures.

His comments came during a Facebook live Q+A with Secretary of Education Iona Holsted about how the Government was preparing for schools to re-open under alert level 3, from next Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: New Zealand's war-like Covid-19 campaign could significantly curb the spread of other viruses

* Coronavirus: Reports suggest many had Covid-19 with no symptoms

* The difference between coronavirus, the flu and a cold

Staying at home and "breaking the chain of transmission" for the Covid-19 outbreak had also broken the chain of transmission for other respiratory illness in the community too, Bloomfield said.

"We're probably as healthy as we've ever been from a respiratory illness point of view going into winter."

GETTY IMAGES Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield made the remarks during a Facebook live Q+A on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, the leading body for GPs in New Zealand said the country's war-like campaign to stamp out coronavirus was tipped to significantly curb the spread of colds and flu this winter.

Colds and flu were spread through close contact, sneezing and cough and droplet spread – much the same way as Covid-19, Dr Bryan Betty, medical director for the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners earlier told Stuff.

Influenza kills 400-600 people in New Zealand each year while globally the flu claims 600,000 lives annually.

Public messaging about how to stay safe, practice physical distancing, and the importance of handwashing was predicted to have deep and long-lasting benefits.

"If we put in place a physical distancing regime as we have at the moment, not only are we reducing hopefully the transmission of Covid-19, we're also reducing the transmission of colds and flu and the viral-like illnesses," Betty said.

Rates of severe asthma attacks were also expected to drop, given viral illnesses are the biggest single cause of attacks.