Coronavirus: End of lockdown will see dogs distressed as owners go back to work, experts warn

Dog trainer Nick Wilson, with dobermann Lars, says dogs will need help to readjust once owners go back to work away from home.

While we've socially distanced ourselves from other humans, pets have become constant companions for many Kiwis in lockdown.

That closeness to our furry friends has been a highlight of being stuck in lockdown as they stick their snouts into every aspect of our lives.

Stanley the dog "apologised" on Twitter for barking during an interview by owner, journalist Corin Dann, who was broadcasting from home, on RNZ's Morning Report.

On Wednesday, RNZ Morning Report host Corin Dann's dog named Stanley interrupted an interview with Finance Minister Grant Robertson on Morning Report. The animal later appeared looking contrite to "apologise" in a tweet by Dann's wife, Lotta, on Twitter.

But a canine behaviour expert is warning the end of Covid-19 lockdown could trigger a mental health crisis for the dogs who have loved being with us in our bubbles 24/7.

Although having our dogs with us has been a comfort in challenging times, animal trainer and behavourist Mark Vette is concerned about a 'Covid generation' of mal-socialised and distressed dogs if owners fail to do the right things for their pets during and after lockdown.

He is spending the lockdown producing two new interactive online training courses from his Coromandel home for dog owners to help their pooches navigate the transition to post lockdown life, which supplement his Dog Zen and Puppy Zen books and other online resources.

SUPPLIED Mark Vette says dogs need to practice being apart from their owners so they don't get distressed when everyone goes back to work.

People raising pups through the lockdown period have had to work extra hard to give them the social skills which were crucial to their development, but older dogs would also be affected by the social distancing and lack of contact with others in the community, he said.

"Dogs are highly sensitive to postural changes and changes in our habits. As they see us avoiding other people and they don't understand why, some dogs will become fearful and demonstrate aggression as they see other people as threats."

Others would display separation distress, with some developing a serious phobia about being left alone.

"Your dog was probably used to spending some time away from you most days, but when you're suddenly home 24/7 for a number of weeks and with them all the time, they get used to this constant contact," he said.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Taranaki dog trainer Nick Wilson with his dog Lars , is advising people to help their dogs learn to be on their own before the lockdown ends.

Taranaki dog trainer Nick Wilson, New Plymouth, said separation distress was a common issue.

In milder cases, dogs barked and howled when left alone, but this could prompt calls from neighbours to animal control, while in severe cases dogs could be panting, salivating and shaking from fear.

"They get into a highly panicked state, some dogs will injure themselves chewing their way out of steel crates, cutting themselves and breaking teeth, others jump through windows, they'll do anything they can to get out of there and find some company, it can be horrible."

To give the dog practice at being alone, both trainers recommend owners confine the dog in another room or the garden, for periods up to two hours each day.

"Don't let your dog follow you around the house all day. These are the dogs that really suffer when they are alone," Wilson said.

"If they don't have any independence when we are home there is no way it's going to occur when we leave."

People should seek advice from a professional trainer if they needed help, both trainers said.

