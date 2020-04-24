Coronavirus: Former All Black and boarders to stay in bubble for as long as possible

Former Chiefs and All Black Kane Hames knows all about what makes a culture successful. And he says what they have at Nelson College is something special.

Kane Hames may be an ex All Black, but he has played more volleyball than rugby at Nelson College over the last month.

Of the more than 50 boarders in his bubble at the all boys' school, just two played New Zealand's national game, the former Tasman Mako's prop said.

"We haven't played one bit of rugby at all.

"I've been learning a whole lot about other sports in other countries," said Hames, describing isolation with the international students, boarding staff and their families - 80 people in all - as 'a blast'.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Not many people can say they hung out with a former All Black during lockdown. But Nelson College boarding students can.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Nelson College boarding students use the college's bottom field for exercise during the COVID-19 lockdown. The boarders - international students or those whose family live overseas - are self isolating with boarding staff members.

Hames started working at the day and boarding school this year, as a coach and boarding supervisor, while taking a break from professional rugby due to injury.

He lived on-site, but could have spent lockdown with flatmates in the Nelson suburb or Atawhai, he said.

"I'm very grateful that I got to be here in a time like this.

"The hard part is [going to be] actually accepting people back in.

"Some of the staff that have been here for years are saying this is some of the best culture they've seen in boarding, and it's going to be so tough to let that go."

The students in the bubble were all international students, or those whose family lived overseas, and were mainly from Southeast Asia.

Some had initially planned to go home during the Easter holidays.

Staff had made sure there were activities that the students could take part in every day, including sport, technology challenges, meditation, cultural games and learning the school haka.

Around four hours of activities were put on on Saturdays, followed by things like barbecues.

They had "good food" every day and the opportunity to pursue their own hobbies on school grounds, Hames said.

"Plenty of people will probably be doing it [lockdown] quite tough around the country.

Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz Hames says he has played more volleyball than rugby since being in lockdown at Nelson College.

"Our house and back garden is huge, so they can go a play soccer whenever they want on the front field or the top field, they have access to the new gym where we play volleyball or basketball.

The students were in "high spirits", but Hames didn't think think they would realise how lucky they were until their friends came back to school.

Boarding staff had worked hard to make the school a happy home, he said.

"Some of the boys may be battling quite hard with what's happening in their own country, and whether it's a good thing or a bad thing, they probably haven't had a chance to really think about it, because of all the activities we've chucked at them.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Nelson College says more than 50 boarders, in lockdown with staff and their family members at the school, are in good spirits.

"It is going to be a process probably going through that, decompressing and getting that information out of them about how they're feeling."

Since school officially started back, students had been working together in year groups at the international block.

This Saturday, students would get up at dawn to commemorate Anzac Day and would be cooking meals and playing games popular in their countries.

Acting principal Tim Tucker said the boarders would be kept apart from day schoolers who returned to school next week.

The boarders would stay in as a bubble for as long as possible, for the sake of their wellbeing and education, he said.