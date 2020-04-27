Coronavirus: Councillors give to charities, community, during Covid-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a 20 per cent pay cut for ministers, herself, and public sector chief executives.

Food banks, community centres, and groups for at-risk youth are among the charities benefiting from donations made by councillors during the Covid-19 crisis.

Council bosses and elected members across the country have followed the lead of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and public sector chief executives by opting for a pay cut or donating part of their salary in an act solidarity with those being hardest hit during the pandemic.

Auckland councillor Efeso Collins is one of two elected members for the Manukau ward, representing some of the poorest communities in the city.

SUPPLIED Nappies, baby formula and sanitary items bought with the donation made by Auckland councillor Angela Walton.

He's aware of many in south Auckland who have already lost jobs, or have had their wages cut, so is donating 20 per cent of his council salary to four local charities for the next three months: South Auckland Christian Foodbank, Māngere East Access Trust, Community Builders NZ Trust and Māngere Budgeting Service.

"This was a family decision for us and we acknowledge that what we are donating is probably a whole lot more than the some families are earning, but we wanted to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the community.

"We understand it's tough and at this time and I'm prepared to do what I can."

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff previously said he was prepared to take a cut of 20 per cent to his $296,000 salary. The basic salary for a councillor is $113, 174.

SIMON MAUDE/STUFF Auckland councillor for the Manukau ward, Efeso Collins, is donating money to charities in his community.

Councillor for the Manurewa-Papakura ward, Angela Dalton, said she accepted the call for elected members to donate some of their salary to assist with the pandemic.

She respected that everyone had different personal circumstances, but she was able to donate $2000 to The Pride Project, which will provide milk formula and nappies to 100 babies, and sanitary products to 100 women.

"This warms my heart. I specifically asked that my donation be spent on those items."

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Ward councillor Josephine Bartley is donating 25 per cent of her salary for three months to groups she was already supporting before the Covid-19 crisis, that provide food parcels.

John Watson, councillor for the Albany ward, will be donating 20 per cent of his salary to local groups for the next six months.

"I'll do this to begin with, and I'm donating to charities that benefit my community including at-risk youth groups. There are some really vulnerable people that are already significantly affected."

Like Watson, Wayne Walker is also contributing to the Albany community by providing food for those in need through a charity called Love Soup. He has also been busy on the phone, making calls where needed and organising food pick ups, all from his bubble.

Three weeks ago, a coronavirus emergency food centre was established at Spark Arena and has since seen a surge in demand for welfare parcels.

The council-run operation has dealt with nearly 10,000 requests for basic food, since being set up at the request of the Government.

Pay for the prime minister, MPs and local government elected officials, among others, are set by the Remuneration Authority, and donating money to charities is one way to side step not being able to take an official pay cut.

The authority is looking at fast-tracking legal changes that would allow ministers and councillors to take pay cuts, with discussions said to have taken place late last week.​

STUFF/TODD NIALL Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has offered to take a pay cut of 10 per cent or more.

Waitākere ward councillor Linda Cooper gives regular donations to Hospice West Auckland and Massey High School Foundation, as well as volunteering for organisations in her area, but supports a law change to allow elected members to take a salary decrease for six months.



Richard Hills, councillor for the North Shore ward, will be donating 10 per cent of his pay for six months to two local charities: one that supports homeless and vulnerable families, and one that helps young people in the rainbow community.

He has also written to the authority to at least prevent yearly pay increase from happening for the next year.

Councillor Chris Darby, also part of the North Shore ward, is mindful of the extra pressure on charities especially in light of a lack of funds from gaming trusts and has made additional donations to both De Paul House and Auckland City Mission. He also donated to the North Shore Sikh Society for their "food bags for families" service.

Waitemāta and Gulf ward councillor Pippa Coom, said while she preferred to keep her donation private, it was similar in value to the mayor's cut. She gives to charities that support the most vulnerable in the community including the homeless, refugees and victims of family violence.