Hidden in plain sight, an Anzac challenge in a Wellington cemetery

The Friends of Bolton Cemetery devised a way to honour the graves of Anzac servicemen during lockdown.

​Seventeen white crosses have been pushed and hammered into place by the Friends of the Bolton St Cemetery in preparation for the Anzac Day celebrations.

The crosses mark the headstones of soldiers who served in WWI and are remembered in the Bolton St Cemetery.

This year the Friends have adapted the customary self-guided tour around the memorials to an Anzac challenge self-guided walk.

Covid-19 had put a stop to pamphlets containing the map, and the information sheet attached to each grave site.

ROSA WOODS Priscilla Williams has been part of Friends of Bolton Street Cemetery for 18 years.

Instead, white crosses will mark the graves and the Friends website will provide the map and a short biography of each soldier.

The challenge will be finding them amongst the 9500 graves in the cemetery.

Most servicemen share a headstone with their grandparents or parents. Fifteen have an inscription, one is buried with his brother, and one had no inscription at all.

Richard Brandon is a descendent of Percy Brandon, one of the WWI veterans now buried in the cemetery.

ROSA WOODS Kate Fortune pushes a cross into the earth by the grave of an Anzac servicemen.

He was touched that the Friends go to the trouble of celebrating the servicemen.

"It's extraordinary, they don't get anything out of it, they do it for the greater good and in doing so preserve a tiny corner of Wellington's history."

Brandon was familiar with the cemetery which winds down from Anderson Park into Wellington city.

He walked past the family plot on his way to work and enjoyed the beauty and tranquillity of the area.

ROSA WOODS Priscilla Williams and Kate Fortune of the Bolton Street Cemetery Committee take a walk around the cemetery, marking Anzac graves with white crosses.

"It's a special place, we are so lucky to have it in the centre of Wellington."

Tending the tombstones was a labour of love, and Priscilla Williams had been a Friend for 18 years.

Along with the other members of the group, she was a keen historian, an amateur detective, and enjoyed nothing more than cross-referencing information, updating records and pre-covid-19 running the occasional tour of the cemetery.

ROSA WOODS Seventeen white crosses mark the graves of Anzac soldiers among the 9500 graves in the Bolton Street cemetery.

"The servicemen's graves are historically interesting. During our investigations we discovered one soldier had lied about his age and made himself younger so he could join the war."

Established in 1977, it is the longest-serving group of Friends supporting a cemetery in New Zealand.

It gave them all great pleasure to look after the servicemen and they hoped the people of Wellington would enjoy the challenge of finding the white crosses amongst the 9500 graves.

The white crosses are visible until May 4, and further details about the group, the walking map, and brief descriptions of the servicemen can be found at boltoncemetery.org.nz/history/.