Coronavirus: Some urgent care and after-hours clinics on the 'brink of collapse'

A man in his 60s has died from a supected case of Covid-19.

Urgent care and after-hours clinics have been reducing their hours and slashing staffing levels amidst a massive downturn in consultations due to the lockdown.

Unlike general practices, which receive some funding based on their enrolled populations, urgent care clinics mostly rely on walk-ins to pay the bills.

The Accident and Medical Clinic Association (AMCA) has approached the Ministry of Health for emergency funding to help its members remain viable, warning some clinics are on the brink of collapse. It claims the support package was put to Cabinet last week and was not approved.

"It seems like the Government is not fully aware of the tenuous state of after-hours and urgent care clinics at present," AMCA secretary Dr Alistair Sullivan said. "We are hanging by a thread."

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Hundreds of doctors have hours cut, while dozens are out of work

* Coronavirus: Doctors say Government not coughing up 'promised' Covid-19 funding

* Coronavirus: concerns for GP viability amid coronavirus pandemic

Urgent care and after-hours clinics handle more than 2.5 million consultations a year. The association has warned that if businesses close or operate with reduced hours, patients with mild to moderate injuries and illness will end up in emergency departments, placing pressure on them.

MediCross Urgent Care & GP Clinic, in New Plymouth, has seen a 70 per cent reduction in patient numbers in the urgent care side of the business during the lockdown.

SUPPLIED MediCross Urgent Care & GP Clinic, in New Plymouth, has seen a 70 per cent reduction in patient numbers during the lockdown.

The company had accessed the wage subsidy, but the doctors working in the urgent care clinic were contractors, not employees, and they were doing less hours.

"If this persists, it will have a big financial impact on us," medical director Jan de Klerk said. "It's not sustainable in the long-run."

Due to the downturn in consultations, the urgent care clinic had reduced its hours from 8am to 8pm every day to 10am to 6pm.

De Klerk said the clinic was seeing 80 to more than 100 patients a day last winter. In an absolute worst-case scenario, if the business closed he did not know how the emergency department would cope with the extra patients.

STUFF The body representing urgent care clinics says some are on the brink of collapse, and if they close more pressure will come on emergency departments.

"I hope when we move out of level three that things will improve," he said.

The AMCA this week surveyed 46 clinics to get a picture of the problems they were facing.

Overall patient numbers dropped 33 to 85 per cent, Sullivan said, and 43 per cent of responding clinics said they were very likely to have to close within a month if the situation continued.

If clinics had to shut for a prolonged period, Sullivan believed many would never recover.

The Government has provided funding to assist general practices coping with the impact of the lockdown. While some businesses were combined general practices and urgent care clinics, meaning they receive some funding, many were standalone clinics.

Sullivan said the AMCA put a proposal to the ministry last week requesting support. The group wanted an initial payment to just under 50 clinics totalling about $2.4m, plus ongoing support to help them remain viable.

While the ministry had appeared "very supportive", Sullivan understood the request had not been approved when it went before Cabinet. However, he stressed it had not been declined, either.

A ministry spokeswoman said the ministry was providing advice to Cabinet to consider the ongoing needs of the health and disability system relating to Covid-19, taking into account all providers.