Coronavirus: Queenstown's fall from most successful to 'one of poorest areas' after Covid-19

Queenstown Lakes district is fast becoming one of the poorest in New Zealand and more than a quarter of its residents could be out of work.

The district includes the tourism towns of Queenstown and Wanaka, and Mayor Jim Boult said it was likely their economy would shrink 40 per cent due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The unemployment rate was likely to reach between 25 and 30 per cent, he told a Queenstown Lakes District Council meeting on Thursday.



"Literally, in little over a month, we have gone from New Zealand's most successful district, with a growing population and a growing GDP, to potentially one of the poorest districts.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Million-dollar crisis fund for Queenstown as welfare crisis grows

* Coronavirus: Call for jobless, income-less migrant workers to get jobseeker benefits

* Job help for 'lost' tourism workers and business

* Coronavirus: Thousands in Queenstown facing hardship from Covid-19 downturn

* Coronavirus: Queenstown likely to be hardest hit in NZ - mayor

DEBBIE JAMIESON/STUFF The Queenstown Lakes economy is expected to contract 40 per cent.

"These are the sobering, chilling facts of the reality before us."

However, in a video meeting attended by hundreds of businesspeople on Friday, Boult, himself a former tourism business owner and operator, urged them to remain positive.

"We've been dealt a hand of cards and we have no choice but to play with what we've got.

"I want us to get away from hand-wringing and realise we have the situation we have, and let's look at what we can do to find our way out of this."

It was difficult not to get a "dose of the negatives" with announcements such as the closing of tourism icon Shotover Jet, on Thursday, but the business community needed to look for solutions, he said.

The next focus needed to be on encouraging domestic tourists to the region, he said.

Destination Queenstown statistics showed that last year 36 per cent of business in Queenstown was from domestic tourism, and during the same period New Zealanders spent $4 billion on overseas trips.

"They're not going to be travelling overseas and while most New Zealanders will have had a bit of a kick in the wallet, let's hope we can encourage many of them to come our way," he said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult wants the business people of Queenstown to remain positive despite the massive hit the tourism industry is taking.

He wanted to coin a new definition of the derogatory acronym "Jafa" to become "Just Another Fabulous Aucklander", in the hope many Aucklanders would come to Queenstown to holiday.

He hoped there would soon be a move to a Level 2 alert, which would allow ski fields to operate, and he was "firmly behind" moves to create a trans-Tasman bubble.

Boult said he was asking the Minister of Finance for assistance for small tourism operators whose income had disappeared and he hoped to attract more than $100 million in government support for "shovel ready" projects such as an upgrade of central Queenstown and a joint-venture civic project with Ngai Tahu.

New employment opportunities could be created as the region looked toward ecological improvements such as eradicating wilding pines, culling pests and native planting, he said.

However, he suspected an avalanche of requests for welfare assistance once the government's wage subsidy expired and people no longer had employment.

As of Thursday morning 8400 people had already registered for welfare assistance in the district and a nationwide survey of tourism companies found they planned to lay off more than 13,000 workers.

Queenstown Chamber of Commerce chief executive Anna Mickell said a chamber survey showed 41 per cent of businesses would not be able to operate at Alert Level 3, and only 21 per cent would be at full capacity.

It also showed that 67 per cent of Queenstown landlords offered their tenants an acceptable rent discount, compared with 37 per cent in Auckland.

A "show of hands" during the video meeting showed Queenstown businesspeople thought it would take four years for the economy to recover.