Coronavirus: Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles warns Donald Trump's disinfectant idea 'really dangerous'

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles has warned people against an idea raised by US President Donald Trump.

At a press conference on Friday, Trump suggested cleaning the body of Covid-19 by injecting disinfectant.

"Then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning?" Trump asked Bill Bryan, the head of the science and technology directorate at the US Department of Homeland Security's bio-defence laboratories.

Afterwards, Bryan clarified that that wasn't possible.

However, Trump replied: "maybe it works, maybe it doesn't work."

When asked about the possibility of this happening and being effective at Friday's Q&A with the Science Media Centre, Wiles laughed.

"I can't believe that I have to tell you that please don't inhale or inject disinfectants.

"Disinfectants are things like bleach and stuff, and they are really dangerous."

She explained that such products generally having warnings on them telling consumers not to drink them.

"Please don't do that, whoever is thinking that's a good idea," she said, not knowing it was the US president who suggested it.

Scientific findings out of the US found sunlight, heat and humidity were highly effective at stopping the spread of the virus. The findings were based on preliminary tests conducted in the US Department of Homeland Security's bio-defence laboratories.

The impact of sunlight on the coronavirus was important because it related to how long the virus could last on surfaces and in the air. If it was destroyed in a matter of minutes, there would be a much lower chance of it being transmitted from one person to another, said Dr Richard McKenzie, an emeritus atmospheric research scientist at Niwa.

If the results were accurate, they sounded promising for people in the northern hemisphere going into summer, "but not good for us because we're going into a period when the UV is very low".