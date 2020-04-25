Coronavirus: Five new cases, one death, as recoveries surge to 77 per cent

There are five new coronavirus cases in New Zealand, according to the Ministry of Health.

One other person, a woman in her 70s, has also died, bringing the country's Covid-19 death toll to 18.

New Zealand's recovery rate continues to increase with about 77 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases recovered.

On Saturday there were 1118 reported recovered cases – an increase of 23 on Friday.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is now 1461.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF On Thursday, a record 6961 tests were completed, bringing the total tests to date to 108,238.

On Friday 6777 tests were completed, bringing the combined total of tests undertaken to 115,015.

The Government gave officials a break from the usual 1pm press conferences this Anzac weekend, issuing written updates instead.

The ministry's statement said that three of Saturday's cases were linked to aged residential facilities - one in Auckland and two in Christchurch and another case is linked to a smaller Waikato cluster.

The woman who died in Waitakere hospital had been transferred from St Margarets Hospital and Rest Home and had underlying health conditions.

She is the second resident transferred from St Margarets to Waitakere to die.

Waitakere hospital allowed daily visits by a family member in the days prior to her death.

Of the new cases, four are linked to existing clusters, and one is still under investigation.

There are still 16 significant clusters.

The Ministry now regards a Wellington cluster of 13 cases, linked to a wedding, as being closed.

This is because there had now been 2 incubation periods (28 days) since a case was notified. The ministry expects more clusters to be closed in the coming days.

In total, 395 people considered part of a cluster, have recovered.

Seven people remain in the hospital, which is one less than Friday, but one person is still in the ICU in Middlemore.

On Friday five new cases (made up of two confirmed cases and three probable cases) were also reported as well as the death of a man in his 60s.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has launched a Facebook campaign called 'Pass on the Aroha for New Zealanders' to thank frontline health and disability workers.

People can take part by creating a video holding a sign of thanks, and tagging their video in a Facebook post.

POOL VISION A man in his 60s has died from a supected case of Covid-19.

On Friday, director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said going forward, a much more targeted testing plan was being developed.

"To actually give us a much more representative picture of Covid-19 across New Zealand, and that may include some targeted workplace testing, but it will be part of that structured plan."

The update followed the release of Cabinet advice by Attorney-General David Parker that revealed a special law to enforce health measures, such as social distancing under Covid-19 alert level 2, were being considered by the Government.

Parker acknowledged its strict response to the virus was breaching human rights.

This breach of human rights was deemed permissible as it was a "proportionate and lawful response" to a public health risk, the spread of Covid-19.