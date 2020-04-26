Coronavirus: 'It's just impossible' says educator as schools prepare to reopen

The Teaching Council says it should be up to principals to decide how many students can go back to school once the country moves to Alert Level 3.

Despite schools being given the directive to be ready to reopen come Wednesday, a small uptake in the number of returning students, and a refusal to open by some schools, means classrooms will be quiet.

Schools were told to prepare to reopen for level 3, particularly for essential worker parents who can't have their children aged years 1 - 10 at home.

Public health control measures means students must stay home if they are sick and schools must observe physical distancing requirements, including 1m inside and 2m outside. That's on top of contact tracing and hygiene requirements.

Te Tai Tokerau Principals' Association president Pat Newman said there was a mixed response to reopening in the north but some schools were emphatic they were not opening in any circumstances under level 3.

READ MORE:

* Q&A: Secondary schools reopen under level 3

* Coronavirus Q&A: What does Covid-19 alert level 3 mean for primary schools?

* How early childhood centres will work, and keep children safe, when they reopen

* Thousands sign petition to reduce NCEA requirements under lockdown

He was aware at least one school couldn't be staffed because the teachers had health conditions.



Newman said officials had been unable to answer how children would keep within a 1-2 metre range from one another.



It would be impossible to maintain once schools fully reopened, Newman said.

"You're talking cuckoo land. It's just impossible. When 70 or 80 five year-olds are together, then you've got children [with behavioural issues] who don't listen anyway. [They don't] wash their hands half the time anyway."



LOIS WILLIAMS/RNZ Te Tai Tokerau principal Pat Newman says socially distancing children will be challenging.

Peter Reynolds, chief executive of the Early Childhood Council, said 33 per cent of surveyed ECE members would not open in level 3 because they weren't satisfied risks could be managed.

Fifty-five per cent would open; 12 per cent were unsure. Many centres could not afford to remain closed, while others were keen to help out for essential workers. About three quarters of its members felt nervous, concerned or "only OK" about reopening.

Huntly early childhood educator Hannah Swinkels' petition to keep schools closed at level 3 had gathered more than 41,000 signatures as of Saturday.

But reopening with lower numbers was a chance to explore new ways of operating before level 2, Reynolds said.



While rules seemed to be "getting clearer as we go", there was still tension in the sector, particularly about services having to fulfil their legal responsibilities, and carry the responsibility "if something goes wrong".



PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Stephen Lethbridge, centre, says Auckland schools are extremely prepared and ready to open.

Stephen Lethbridge, president of the Auckland Primary Principals' Association, said a meeting last week with its community revealed "unequivocal" support for transitioning to Level 3.



Many were "supremely prepared" and while discussions about what level 2 might look like were happening with officials, there was a primary "here and now" focus for educators.

"The big message we're trying to send out is that we've got to be tolerant of each other."



New Zealand Principals' Federation president Perry Rush said it surveyed 580 principals who had reported an average of 6 per cent of their school rolls returning.



There was a "considerable" number of schools where no pupils were returning, while the maximum return rate for a school was 25 per cent. However, the vast majority of schools coalesced under 10 per cent.

"That's definitely telling about the uptake of the prime minister's message for the vast majority of students to stay home."



There was uncertainly about the extent to which parents may have concerns about their children's safety, and whether they may be withholding them from school deliberately.

The federation supported the view of health officials that it was safe to physically open schools with stringent health and safety measures.

"That's notwithstanding the fact that there may be communities who have had a conversation [with their schools] and got an alternative perspective."

The reopening brought about particular challenges with very young children, which several primary school principals were working to address with bolstered safety measures, Rush said.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Iona Holsted, secretary of education, says schools will be open virtually, and physically, come Wednesday.

The Ministry of Education's secretary Iona Holsted said all schools would be open for distance learning and physical attendance come Wednesday.

Schools and kura were regularly updated on public health requirements and that they needed to take their health and safety responsibilities very seriously.

"(Schools) are experienced at planning, implementing and monitoring their health and safety arrangements – they have had to respond to lockdown training following the Christchurch mosque tragedy and the measles outbreak already this year."

It was important parents communicated with schools to let them know if their child was returning

"We will continue to work closely with schools and the wider education sector."