Coronavirus: Auckland woman in her 70s is New Zealand's 18th Covid-19 death

Residents from Auckland rest home CHT St Margarets linked to a coronavirus cluster are taken in ambulances to Waitakere Hospital.

An Auckland woman in her 70s has died of coronavirus, becoming New Zealand's 18th death.

The Ministry of Health confirmed she died on Friday night, after being taken to Waitākere Hospital from CHT St Margarets Rest Home and Hospital in Te Atatū a week earlier.

The woman, who had underlying health conditions, is the second St Margarets resident to have died, following Monday's death of a woman in her 70s who also had other health issues.

She had received visits from a family member in the days before her death.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF A woman in her 70s has died of coronavirus in Waitākere Hospital (file photo).

"The family have thanked both the staff at CHT St Margarets and Waitākere Hospital for the professional and compassionate care provided to their mother," a Ministry of Health statement said.

A Waitamatā District Health Board spokeswoman said its thoughts and prayers were with the woman's family.

"We are all saddened by their loss and ask that the family's privacy is respected as they mourn the passing of their loved one."

The cluster at CHT St Margarets remains New Zealand's eight largest, with 29 confirmed cases - including staff and residents - to date and an increase of one since Friday.

Eight people have recovered.

CHT chief executive Max Robins told Stuff last week it was a difficult time for staff at the home, several of whom had been stood down as a precautionary measure after close contact with confirmed cases.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A number of CHT St Margarets Rest Home residents were taken to Waitākere Hospital via ambulance on April 17, as staff undertaking isolation as a precautionary measure had put a strain on the staff roster.

"It's been fairly horrendous for the staff."

A number of staff members have been stood down while they went into self-isolation as a precautionary measure due to close contact with confirmed cases, which had put a strain on the facility's staffing roster.

The residents are expected to return to St Margarets once staff have completed isolation.

There were a further five cases of coronavirus on Saturday, including three confirmed cases and two probable cases.

Three of those cases were linked to aged care facilities, including one in Auckland and two in Christchurch.

New Zealand's recovery rate continues to increase with about 77 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases recovered.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is now 1461.