Coronavirus: NZ celebrities share the love for frontline Covid-19 health workers

While hugs and handshakes are banned due to the risk of coronavirus, the Ministry of Health is encouraging New Zealanders to pass on some aroha, or love.

On Saturday, the ministry launched a Facebook campaign called Pass on the Aroha for New Zealanders, to thank frontline health and disability workers for their tireless efforts with Covid-19.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is the face of the ministry, fronting an informal, fun video.

Bloomfield gives a heartfelt message to health workers on the frontline in the Facebook video.

"To all working across New Zealand in our health and disability system, for the work you've done to look after the health and care and support needs of Kiwis, thank you.

INSTAGRAM Art and Matilda Green, with son Milo, feature in the video of thanks.

"Your dedication and professionalism is amazing," he said in the video.

Bloomfield then starts a chain of fun messages of thanks from New Zealanders, including celebrities like Matilda and Art Green, comedian Guy Williams and Karen O'Leary from Wellington Paranormal.

The ministry encourages all Kiwis to take part in the Pass on the Aroha campaign. Create a video holding a sign of thanks and tag the video in a Facebook post with #arohanuihealthheroes.