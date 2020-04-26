Coronavirus: Seniors urged to weigh up the risks of living normally in Level 3

1 NEWS Ministry of Health Covid-19 update, Friday 24 April.

Seniors look set to be given more freedom when lockdown ends but are being advised to be "especially careful" if they leave their bubble.

As the country prepares to move out of level 4 lockdown and into a slightly more relaxed level 3 ​at 11.59pm on Monday, the elderly community looked to be staying put.

The Government's official Covid-19 website had advised those in this demographic to stay home, where possible, and take additional precautions when leaving home, such as avoiding supermarkets or touching surfaces.

But Seniors Minister Tracey Martin said the basic rules were the same - for everyone, wherever possible, to stay in their 'bubble' and work from home to reduce the risk of catching or spreading Covid-19.

The over-70s and other higher-risk groups had the same rights as everyone else, "to go to work, to exercise and to access essential services like supermarkets and banks. It's just that we're asking them to be especially careful".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had earlier repeated a plea for the elderly to stay at home, following reports of older people still going to supermarkets after New Zealand's first coronavirus death in March.

Martin said: "Like everyone else, travel should be kept to a minimum, so use online services or have others shop for you where possible, and if you are out keep two metres distance from other people."

The guidance states that people aged 70 and over, and others with existing medical conditions needed to weigh up the risks against being able to live their lives as normally as possible and enjoying safe activities under Alert Level 3.

They still needed to continue to reduce contact with others outside their bubbles because there was still a risk the virus could get out of control.

The guidance advises to continue to stay at home other than for essential personal movement – like accessing essential services, health care, work (if it is not possible to work from home), and for permitted travel and recreation.

No workplaces should be operating unless they were safely managing Covid risks, so there was no reason to exclude workers on the basis of age or disability, Martin said.

Those with specific health conditions needed to talk to their employers.

Various senior groups and individuals had been asking for clarification about what the changes meant for them, she said.

"People want to do the right thing….Seniors have been incredibly good at doing their bit and following the rules and a whole range of groups and individuals have been great at providing support to them. We just need to make sure this continues."

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman said the guidelines acknowledged that different vulnerable New Zealanders had diverse circumstances, and that their employers may need guidance to protect workers' rights and wellbeing.

"We know some employers may be making elderly employees stay home despite it being safe for them to return to work. On the inverse, those that are less obviously vulnerable, for instance the immune-suppressed, may be coerced into coming to work by their employer despite it being unsafe to do so."

Being told to go into work because an employer did not properly understand the risks could be embarrassing and stressful, she said.

"Hopefully these guidelines will give peace of mind to New Zealanders."

Combating the pressure on vulnerable workers was her focus when working with Martin on the guidelines, she said.

"These guidelines mean regardless of your vulnerability, whether it be old age or a suppressed immunity, there is clear direction that supports you to either go back to work, work from home, or take time off work, with Government support."

Under Alert Level 3, seniors can:

· Extend their 'bubble' carefully, for example by letting close family or a caregiver into their home.

· Go to a local beach or park for fresh air and exercise.

· Shop for essential services such as at the chemist or supermarket.

· Take children to school if they are caregivers.

· Volunteer or go to work if they cannot do this from home and it is safe.

. Attend permitted gatherings of up to 10 people for wedding services, funerals and tangihanga.

. Get meals delivered if it can be contactless.

. Access some home help, such as house cleaning that might be available.