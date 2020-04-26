Coronavirus: Zero positive Covid-19 tests after Te Puke case contact tracing

Seasonal workers in Te Puke were tested for coronavirus after a staff member of an accommodation provider tested positive for the virus (file photo).

A flurry of tests conducted on Te Puke seasonal workers after an accommodation provider staff member was diagnosed with coronavirus have found no trace of Covid-19.

Of the the 261 seasonal workers and casual contacts of the confirmed case tested this week, 98 per cent were negative.

The remaining test results should be available in the next 48 hours as several low-risk samples had to be tested again due to technical reasons.

The results should reassure the Te Puke community, Bay of Plenty DHB's Community-Based Health Services response leader Dr Joe Bourne said in a statement on Sunday.



"The remaining tests are no higher risk than any of the reported results," he said.

"The DHB has given workers the results that are available so they are not left with any uncertainty.

"These workers are a long way from home and they are doing vital work in the community so we were really pleased to be able to deliver the negative test results to them."

Bourne said the testing was made possible due to a temporary assessment clinic within the accommodation provider and he thanked the kiwifruit industry for its support.

Interim chief executive of Bay of Plenty DHB Simon Everitt said the risk of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty remains low with a small number of cases, but assessment centres remain open over the long weekend.

Anyone who has symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, runny nose or fever should go to a testing facility to be swabbed.

Once they are tested anyone with symptoms must remain at home, and not go to work, until the result of their test is known.