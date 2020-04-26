Coronavirus: Vigilance 'remains crucial' as nine new Covid-19 cases reported

The Ministry of Health has reported nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, while the public has been warned to stay vigilant.

In a statement on Sunday, officials said they had found four new confirmed cases and five new probable cases of the coronavirus, bringing the country's total to 1470.

Of the new infections reported, four were linked to existing clusters, and five to known cases.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said although it was encouraging to have another day with a single-digit increase, vigilance remained crucial.

About 77 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases are now recovered.

As the country prepared to move to alert level 3 on Tuesday morning, it was important not to slacken off the effort, he said.

"Even though all these new cases are linked to existing community-based cases or clusters, or are a result of overseas travel, nine cases highlights the need for everybody to maintain a high level of vigilance in level 4 and as we move to level 3."

New Zealand's recovery rate continues to increase, with about 78 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases recovered.

There were 1142 cases reported as recovered – an increase of 24 on Saturday.

No further deaths were reported on Sunday.

Seven people were still in hospital, including one person in intensive care in Middlemore.

There were still 16 significant clusters.

The ministry also issued a reminder that people should not delay seeking care for any health needs either through phoning Healthline or through their GP.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said as the country prepared to move to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday morning, it was really important not to slacken off the effort.

On Saturday, the death of a woman in her 70s and five new cases (made up of three confirmed cases and two probable cases) were reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the Government said it would continue to fund 1600 motel units for the homeless after the lockdown, to keep vulnerable Kiwis housed.

A total of $107.6 million will go into facilities and services for New Zealanders in need of housing and work is under way to look at more permanent housing.

The ministry this weekend launched a Facebook campaign called 'Pass on the Aroha for New Zealanders' to thank frontline health and disability workers.

People can take part by creating a video holding a sign of thanks, and tagging their video in a Facebook post.