Coronavirus: Rāhui declared over Waikato and Wāipa rivers in response to Covid-19

A rāhui has been declared over the Waikato and Wāipa rivers, prohibiting food gathering and all recreational activities on the waterways.

The rāhui, a cultural and spiritual prohibition, was announced by Māori King Tuheitia​ and comes into effect Monday.﻿

Kīngitanga spokesman Rahui Papa said the rāhui was declared in response to the coronavirus crisis and is aimed at protecting the rivers.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF A rāhui has been placed on the Waikato River, prohibiting recreational activity on the waterway.

"It is about informing the people and letting everyone know that, actually, because the waterways are a source of spiritual inspiration for our people, they need time to recover too," Papa said.

As the country moves to Covid-19 alert level 3 lockdown, more people may look to do recreational activities on the rivers but the waterways need time to "rejuvenate and regenerate", Papa said.

No specific date has been decided for when the rāhui will be lifted.

Territorial authorities and the Waikato River Authority have been informed of the rāhui. Marae and kaumātua along the river have been asked to help ensure the rāhui is respected. The prohibition applies to the entire lengths of the Waikato and Wāipa rivers.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Māori King Tuheitia has declared a rāhui over the Waikato and Waipā rivers.

"We don't want to cut off the relationship with the river but we think the river needs time to rejuvenate and regenerate its spiritual self as well," Papa said.

"We apply rāhui to sections of the river if someone passes away within the river. The Māori name for Huntly is Rāhui Pōkeka and that was about the rejuvenation of the food stocks in the river. So rāhui is part of our historical activity."