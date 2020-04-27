Coronavirus: World Health Organisation backtracks on 'no immunity' advice

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has rewritten guidance that suggested those who recovered from the coronavirus would have no immunity, to instead say that survivors can expect some level of protection.

The clarification follows concern from scientists about the brief originally issued by the UN agency.

It had cautioned against the issuing of so-called "immunity passports", which some countries are considering using as a route out of total lockdown by allowing those who have recovered to resume a normal life.

AP World Health Organisation head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has come under fire for his handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

"There is no evidence yet that people who have had Covid-19 will not get a second infection," WHO said in its original scientific brief.

READ MORE:

* Vaccine 'could be two years' away

* Trump expands battle with WHO

* Virus death toll passes 200,000

* Coronavirus crisis: full coverage

However, the agency issued revised guidance on Twitter on Sunday.

"Earlier today we tweeted about a new WHO scientific brief on 'immunity passports'," WHO stated. "The thread caused some concern & we would like to clarify.

"We expect that most people who are infected with Covid-19 will develop an antibody response that will provide some level of protection.

"What we don't yet know is the level of protection or how long it will last."

It added: "So far, no studies have answered these important questions."

Scientists said the original statement was badly worded and confusing.

Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, told The Guardian: "Almost everyone who recovers from Covid-19 will have developed immunity otherwise they would not have recovered.

"What we do not know is how long that immunity will last. It almost certainly will not last for life."

The clarification is a further blow to the WHO's reputation which has been dented by criticism of its response to the pandemic. Donald Trump, the US president, has suspended funding of the organisation for 60 days.