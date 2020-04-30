Coronavirus: NZ Aged Care Association gets audience with Ministry over rest home testing

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield update on day three of level three.

The Ministry of Health will "sit down" with the New Zealand Aged Care Association (NZACA) to discuss the vexed issue of Covid-19 testing of asymptomatic elderly patients.

Rest homes represented by the association require all residents returning from hospital to be tested. But the Ministry has told district health boards (DHBs) not to do so unless a patient has symptoms.

The impasse has had significant consequences, with elderly patients well enough to leave hospital forced to spend weeks on a ward unnecessarily.

SUPPLIED Mary Kincaid, 90, was stuck in Burwood Hospital despite being well enough to leave, because she couldn't get a Covid-19 test allowing her entry into a new aged care facility in Christchurch.

A industry source estimated as many as 200 people have been caught out by the problem nationwide.

SUPPLIED Sylvia Heaven was only supposed to be in hospital for a few days for a skin graft, but ended up spending almost four weeks at Hutt Hospital, before finally receiving a Covid-19 test.

The Ministry has consistently maintained the 14-day mandatory isolation period returning residents were subjected to was sufficient.

Earlier this week, it was asked to respond to the findings of a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Health workers outside Christchurch's Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital, the site of the deadliest Covid-19 cluster. Ten residents died from the virus.

The study found transmission from asymptomatic residents infected with Covid-19 "most likely contributed to the rapid and extensive spread of infection to other residents and staff."

It also found symptom-based infection-control strategies "were not sufficient to prevent transmission once the virus was introduced into a skilled nursing facility."

On Thursday, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed a Ministry colleague had written to association chief executive Simon Wallace on Tuesday.

"We're actually going to sit down with them and look at all the information we've gleaned over the last few weeks about what we need to do to make sure our aged residential care facilities are as safe as they can be," Bloomfield said.

This included looking at the Ministry's review into rest homes with confirmed Covid-19 cases, and information provided by DHBs.

GETTY New Zealand Aged Care Association has been calling for Covid-19 testing for rest home residents returning from hospital throughout the pandemic.

"That includes the role of testing for both residents who might be entering or coming back from hospital, those who are there already, as well as staff and what procedures we need to also put around that," Bloomfield said.

Whether those working in rest homes with Covid-19 should be put into accommodation will also be discussed, as well as potentially testing residents upon re-entry and during the isolation period.

This was because some elderly who tested positive showed no symptoms, Bloomfield said.

A Ministry spokeswoman said NZACA, the Ministry and DHB clinical experts were now "reviewing experiences to date and emerging evidence" and expected to update sector advice next week.

Among those affected by the standoff was a 97-year-old woman under the care of Waitematā DHB.

Her children Chris and Lynn Smith approached Stuff after "trying all avenues, but [continuing to hit] brick walls" as they tried to get their mother back into her aged care facility.

The pair said their mother had struggled mentally during her extra seven days in hospital before eventually receiving the Covid-19 test she needed to leave this week.

"We are forever being told to be kind, but where is the kindness? Maybe it's time to have some compassion for our vulnerable elderly and allow these tests so they can return to their villages and live out their lives in familiar surroundings," the pair said.

Rest homes have seen the most Covid-19 deaths in New Zealand, with 10 residents at Christchurch's Rosewood Rest Home and three CHT St Margarets Rest Home residents in West Auckland among the country's 19 victims.

The origin of three rest home clusters was still being investigated.