Coronavirus: Kiwi doctor invents extractor system to protect healthworkers from Covid -19

A doctor from Porirua has turned his hand to engineering to create a device he hopes will help protect health workers around the world from infection.

Perth-based Dr Logan Marriott designed an extraction system that sucks potentially virus carrying particles and droplets out of the air in surgical theatres.

Marriott, who works at the Fiona Stanley Hospital, said the coronavirus pandemic had created the need for the concept as it was inevitable surgeries would need to be performed on covid-19 positive patients.

Infection rates were high among medical staff in the world's coronavirus hotspots like Italy and the Marriott Extractor would help healthcare agencies maintain their workforces during the epidemic, he said.

A self-described "garage tinkerer", Marriott created the device - which attaches to an extraction vent in a hospital surgical theatres - from items bought at the hardware store.

"In its simplest form it's a piece of plywood with a hole in it and some tumble dryer tubing."

The preferred design replaces the plywood with a sheet metal cover which is fitted over a fan vent with duct tape. The attached replaceable tubing is put near a source of potentially dangerous aerosolised particles such as a patient's mouth.

Existing surgery theatre extractor vents did a good job of removing particles once they were in the air however the attachment removed aerosols almost as soon as they were exhaled, Marriott said.

While the cover was washable and reusable the tubing component was supposed to be used only once.

The Marriott said neither personal protective equipment nor his device were full proof. However, together they drastically reduced the likelihood of viral transmission.

The device was still being approved for use at Fiona Stanley and other Australian hospitals. Modelling had shown the system significantly reduced the spread of aerosolised particles, he claimed.

Marriott has applied for a royalty-free copyright to stop the commercialisation of the device while still allowing people to replicate the concept.