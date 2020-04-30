Coronavirus: The importance of Jacinda Ardern sharing the spotlight during Covid-19 pandemic

During level 4 lockdown, almost every time Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took the podium to provide daily coronavirus updates, she was accompanied by the director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Instead of hosting sole conferences, she chose to share the spotlight with an expert in public health.

This showcases her transformational leadership style, according to Professor James Liu, an expert in political psychology from Massey University.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images By appearing alongside Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern showed New Zealand what type of leader she is.

He describes their appearances as being lunch Punch and Judy - “they play like a one, two.”

“It's not just Ardern dictating everyone, it's her working with a medical expert to try to put a strategy [together].”

On Monday, she even took a moment to thank Bloomfield for lending his expertise and leading the health response - again, sharing the spotlight.

“I consider New Zealand to be very lucky to have a public servant of Dr Bloomfield's calibre leading the health response,” she said at Monday's press conference.

“Dr Bloomfield, it's been a real honour.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's leadership style is conducive with transformational leaderships traits.

This kind of leadership is quite common among female leaders.

“I think that more women tend to adopt a transformational leadership style that involves supporting and giving encouragement to subordinates,” says Liu.

In comparison, transactional leaders, much like US President Donald Trump and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, are more instrumental and overly self-confident in their approach to leadership during a crisis.

Liu thinks they treat leadership like a process of giving and taking - “You give me what I want and I will reward you.”

Evan Vucci/AP US President Donald Trump's transactional leadership style has the potential to be dangerous during a pandemic.

This kind of approach has the potential to be dangerous. The coronavirus pandemic is a situation that requires expertise to be at the fore of every decision, not instincts or self-confidence.

“It’s a very particular kind of crisis where self belief is going to lead you into disaster ... You need to respect doctors and epidemiologists because your own instincts might be wrong.”

The US is currently facing such disaster. Of all the countries, they have the most active cases - 1,027,295, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. Recently, a cluster of cases at a rest home resulted in the deaths of 70 residents.

Brazil is also quickly becoming the next hotspot for the virus. Bolsonaro continues to insist that it is just a “little flu” and there is no need for stringent restrictions. There are currently 74,493 active cases in Brazil, and a total of 5158 deaths have been recorded at the time of writing.

“It’s almost like we’re seeing the weakness of the male style now,” says Liu.

Ardern, alongside many of her female counterparts from around the world including Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen whom Ardern recently caught up with, has been praised during the pandemic for their compassionate leadership styles. Many have even been labelled the voices of reason.

The-Press Political psychology expert Dr James Liu from the University of Auckland couldn't find fault in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's leadership during the coronavirus pandemic to date.

Liu highlights Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany, as a master of transformational leadership. When the pandemic first threatened her country, she gathered support and information from a number of different sources. Experts originally warned her that two thirds of the German population were likely to contract the virus, so she moved forward as a consequence of that information.

Much like the response from Ardern in New Zealand, Germany went into lockdown to combat the spread of the virus.

This kind of leadership trait isn't one solely adopted by female leaders - saying these styles were specifically connected to genders is “way too simplistic”, says Liu. In fact, one male leader has stood out during the pandemic.

Liu believes that the President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, has done “the best job” in the fight against the virus. Using a traditional leadership style in East Asian society, Jae-in has managed to turn the nation's situation around.

“South Korea's basically done the best job because they were the only one to have a full-blown epidemic and they brought it down again.”

Jae-in, a human rights lawyer and politician, has a technocratic response, meaning he uses his expertise to help make his decisions. This kind of authoritative, masculine leadership is normal and expected in such societies, and orders are often followed and respected by all.

While Ardern has been firm in her approach, she is still appealing to the masses and empathic to the situation. “[She's] being authoritative in a very feminine way,” says Liu.

He is yet to find fault in her response the pandemic, but thinks the move to lesser restrictions and the reopening of the economy required a different kind of expertise.

He hopes Ardern will be able to manage a more transactional, instrumental and technical leadership style while still communicating the reasons and showing empathy.